They’re not fairy godmothers, but community giving foundations often work behind the scenes to help make impossible things happen every day.
Thousands of people most likely have no idea about the ways in which they benefit from these busy benefactors.
Community foundations use a simple formula: philanthropists donate money, foundations invest it and then award the proceeds to various nonprofit agencies. In Central Pennsylvania, there are two foundations: Community Giving Foundation, based in Berwick, and First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, based in Williamsport.
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, is in the unique position of having worked with both Foundations. She served 10 years as a board member and former chair of the Community Giving Foundation and she is now a board member of the First Community Foundation Partnership.
“I am a huge proponent of community foundations,” Aucker said. “The only thing that connects all donors is a desire to improve local communities.”
She pointed out that, while most nonprofit organizations have a specific mission, a community foundation’s mission is very general: to improve the quality of life in a given area.
The Community Giving Foundation
When the Berwick Hospital was sold in 1998, a group of individuals used the profits to create the Berwick Health and Wellness Foundation.
“The founding fathers of this Foundation had wonderful foresight in giving back,” said Holly Morrison, D.Ed., president and CEO of the Community Giving Foundation. By 2003, the Berwick Health and Wellness Foundation adopted a community foundation business model and expanded to become the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, serving people in Columbia, lower-Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties.
On December 7, 2020, the Foundation was renamed the Community Giving Foundation, and a new logo was created with a tree showing growth and support on a gently curving arc representing the Foundation’s status as an umbrella organization that manages the funds of community-minded individuals and businesses. The umbrella also shelters five affiliate foundations: Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Selinsgrove and Sunbury.
Why donors choose a foundation
Donors are passionate about their personal causes and Kara Seeshultz, chief advancement officer, encourages them to think about what it is they want to accomplish in giving. She noted there are different ways of donating funds — through cash, stocks, planned gifts, etc.
The Community Giving Foundation investments are overseen by Wilmington Trust as part of the M&T family of companies. By pooling their financial resources, the Foundation can obtain an optimal return on investment, which provides the income to fund grants and scholarships.
“That’s the big advantage of the community foundation,” said Christine Orlando, senior program officer. "Pooling the funds allows greater return on the investment.”
“As it grows, a community foundation gradually becomes a center for charitable giving in a community,” Aucker said. “They help make connections between the people who want to give and the people who need their support.”
While sitting and talking with people who want to establish a permanent endowment or contribute to a nonprofit agency, Seesholtz has a front-row seat to the passion behind the donors’ wishes. “In the end, it’s so rewarding," she said.
The Community Giving Foundation awards grants to nonprofit groups in each of its geographical regions. They host competitive grant rounds which permit agencies to apply for funds, which normally results in more requests than they can fill.
For example, Community Giving Foundation: Danville annually provides a competitive grant round from their Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund. An advisory group evaluates the applications to determine the programs and projects that have demonstrated a compelling need for support. While funding a grant is rewarding, these groups are seldom able to fund every request.
At the same time, the Foundation encourages collaboration and support with multiple funding sources and assists in helping nonprofits understand other available funding opportunities.
“Working closely with nonprofits in the region, you see the caring and passion in the things they do,” Orlando said.
She has the happy job of letting area agencies know they’ve been awarded grant dollars, and she recalled memorable times. “I mean, I’ve had people cry on the phone when they found out they were getting a grant,” she said. “Then I’m really humbled because I’m just the messenger. They’re the ones making lives better through their projects and programs.”
“Area nonprofits benefit from having a local community foundation because it helps money stay in the community,” Aucker said. “Another benefit to local nonprofits is, besides having local grant money available, some nonprofits ask the community foundation to manage an endowment on their own behalf.”
Along with grants, private donors can set up funds to award scholarships. Morrison talked about seeing scholarship recipients sitting with their donors at awards ceremonies and the legacy those scholarships create. “It’s just really powerful,” she said of the cycle of receiving philanthropic donations and granting funds to worthwhile endeavors. “Those resources that have been created tell stories.”
Morrison also noted the importance of the individuals who serve on the Foundation’s board and the affiliate boards. “They’re our ambassadors,” she said. “They volunteer their time. We’re indebted to them for the job they do to support our mission."
Saying the work of the Foundation is very humbling, she added, "It’s all about enriching the lives of people in our neighborhoods.”
First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania
The original curving staircase winds gracefully from the first to the third floor of the former Ross Club, now home to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). The wall around the stairs displays the names of the Foundation’s many donors, beginning with the largest donor: the James B. Graham Fund, established in 1961 and boasting a current asset value of more than $15 million.
“I think the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is fortunate in that we have a really long history of doing good work in the community,” said Jennifer D. Wilson, president and CEO of the First Community Partnership of Pennsylvania.
“FCFP has done an excellent job of encouraging and facilitating more private philanthropy through our region,” said Teri MacBride, an FCFP board member. “The size of the funds under their stewardship has really grown and performed in impressive ways through the years.”
First to help the community
Community foundations didn’t exist until 1914, when Frederick H. Goff, a banker and lawyer in Cleveland, convinced wealthy philanthropists to pool and invest their money to create a permanent endowment to benefit community charities.
Two years later, a group of bankers founded the Williamsport Foundation, the first community foundation in Pennsylvania, with a hopeful $33 in donations. The first grants were bestowed in 1930, while citizens across the nation struggled through the Great Depression.
“FCFP serves as the keepers of people’s legacies,” Wilson said. “Philanthropists choose to work with community foundations so they can continue to support nonprofits and other community needs beyond their lifetime. It is our vision to create powerful communities through passionate giving.”
"The Foundation’s grant making is generated by hundreds of funds annually,” Ruhl said. "The funds displayed throughout the Luminary of Legacy stairway are permanently endowed and will benefit the region in perpetuity. Each plaque represents a fund and the philanthropic passion of its founder.”
Foundations succeed because they can pool donated funds to receive a stronger return on investment. They are also flexible enough to evolve as society’s needs change. For example, if gifts were designated to benefit an orphanage, and the orphanage closes, those funds can be redirected to other children’s causes in the community.
In 2004, FCFP expanded into a regional foundation. Today it serves North Central Pennsylvania, primarily in Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties. Through donors and their geographic area funds and scholarships, it also reaches into Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties.
Poised to help
Finding concrete examples of how FCFP helps local citizens is as breezy as a walk through Rider Park. This 867-acre Lycoming County woodland with hiking and biking trails is owned and operated by the Foundation. Local libraries, community theatres, historical societies, healthcare centers, schools and countless social service agencies have been beneficiaries of the Foundation’s grantmaking.
The fact is, people throughout the North Central region benefit from Foundation-enriched agencies every day. FCFP provided grants to 378 organizations in 2021.
“We also have a lot of resources that make us uniquely poised to respond in emergency conditions,” Wilson said. She mentioned floods and other natural disasters, but also something as unprecedented as the initial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think, more so than other entities, FCFP has been able to bring agencies together to support our community,” she said.
FCFP quickly reached out to the local United Way organizations and the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation to create a support grant for nonprofits to receive emergency funding.
“We established a single platform for donors to offer support when so many things were shutting down,” Wilson said. “FCFP was also instrumental in bringing our three health care systems — Geisinger, UPMC and Evangelical Community Hospital — together to create a public health campaign for folks to focus on what we all needed to do to keep our communit(ies) safe.”
Why people decide to support foundations
Whether through time, talent or treasure, people like the idea of supporting a community foundation because they want to leave their community a better place.
“Generosity is not best measured by what is in your wallet, but by what is in your heart,” Wilson said. “Anyone can be a philanthropist.”
First Community Foundation Partnership helps donors create a legacy that supports their passions forever, be it through a donation to a fundraiser like Raise the Region, or with an investment to start a particular fund.
“Making a donation through the community foundation is like your one-stop shop,” Ruhl said. “We will take care of all the back-end matters, like receipts to donors, tax information, and so on.”
“I think they do well by connecting individuals who have the motivation to be philanthropic, but don’t necessarily have the connections or knowledge about the many nonprofits that can put funds to good use,” MacBride said. “Because FCFP vets the organizations they work with very carefully, we can be sure the donations get used in the way they’re intended.”
Best year yet
With the long-reaching effects of the pandemic, it would be understandable to expect a lean year of giving, but just the opposite has happened. Donors seemed to sense the growing needs in the area, and dug deep.
“We raised the most money that we have in the history of the organization in 2021," Wilson said. “We take our responsibility to donors and nonprofits very seriously.We try to lead with integrity, and I hope that is reflected in the work we do.”
O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com