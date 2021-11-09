MIDDLEBURG – There’s something about walking into a field, seeing that majestic Christmas tree just waiting to be decorated. It’s the aroma of the needles and the crisp, cool air that just puts everyone in the Christmas spirit.
So why go anywhere else but to a local tree farm for your Christmas tree?
Stan Kohl is owner of Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm in Milton.
“The trees are just fresher,” he said, noting out of state markets start cutting their trees in October. “(Other sellers) ruin the industry. These trees rot until you get them home.”
At Kohl’s, customers can cut their own tree which makes the experience more personal.
Kohl’s has been doing business this way for 35 years and has 53 acres of blue spruce, frasier fur, concolor and its bigger sellest seller, Douglas fir.
Richard and Mary McClellan own McClellan’s Tree Farm in Middleburg. They love to see and visit with their customers, and this year more than ever.
“Last season, during COVID, we had the best season ever,” Richard McClellan said, “Generally, families come here, drive to the field, get out of their vehicles, and select a fresh tree. They get exercise walking through the fields. It can take minutes or hours to select a tree, cut it down, and load it into their vehicle. Some bring their dogs, their lunch and numerous family members. They get to see nature's beauty.”
McClellan said the local tree farms employ community members, including young people looking for a part-time job who want to experience the farm.
The Middleburg farmer and business owner said shopping local for your holiday tree is about the experience.
“We have nothing against artificial trees," McClellan said. "However, getting a tree out of the attic does not provide an opportunity to interact with nature, family and friends.”
For those folks who don't want to hazard cutting down a tree, nearly every tree farm also sells freshly-cut trees.
The fragrance of a fresh cut tree in your home tells everyone who enters that Christmas is near. Kohl would also like to warn everyone that, last year, the demand was so great for trees that most farms had to stop selling early. Kohl said he hated to have to disappoint buyers, so don't wait too long to find the perfect tree for your home.
Some of the Tree Farms in the Valley - check days and hours of sales
Bonsall's Tree Farm, 1764 Daddario Hill Road,Middleburg, (570) 490.4339
Campbell's Christmas Trees, 1036 PA-61, Sunbury, (570) 286-2200
Decker Tree Farm, 296 Decker Tree Farm Lane, Middleburg, (570) 541-9144
Henry's Tree Farm, 7870 Stage Road, McClure, (717) 248-3407
Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm, 3319 Mexico Road, Milton, (570) 437-3442
Maple Hill Farms, 1198 William Penn Dr., Lewisburg, (570) 524-0791
McClellan's Tree Farm, 1209 New Berlin Highway, Middleburg, (570)-837-3101
Shale Ridge Tree Farm, 1565 Elm Road, Shamokin, 570.274.2549