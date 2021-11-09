During the holidays, our mothers and grandmothers spent hours rolling out pie dough, decorating cookies and dipping candies in melted chocolate — something we might do if we had more time. For busy people today, however, a trip to a candy store or bakery can bring the holidays home.
Candy Makers
There has been a candy maker in Lewisburg since 1907 when Ford G. Birchard started the Purity Candy Company. He used "all natural ingredients, simple machines and carefully tested recipes" to create mouthwatering candies that drew customers to his store.
His legacy and the reputation of his candy company have continued under the ownership and guidance of the Burfeindt family. However, the recipes, techniques and commitment to quality remain as the foundation of the company. Making small batches of candy using the purest natural ingredients and the finest chocolate continues to result in a delicious treat that continues to be recognized for its quality.
John Burfeindt is now the chief candy maker at Purity. Any time of the year is always an excellent time for a chocolate treat, but Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's Day and Halloween have become very popular holidays to celebrate with chocolate. Thanksgiving and Christmas are also candy holidays at Purity. Burfeindt has once again created a giant Thanksgiving Turkey that weighs 35 lbs. And, in mid-November, Purity will begin selling the handmade candy canes for which they are well-known.
Also in Lewisburg is Catherman's Homemade Candy, founded in the 1940s. In 2006, Bob and Brenda Engle bought the business, which features an array of chocolates, nuts and baked goods.
Bakers
The Engles added a bakery to Cathermans Candy by calling upon Bob’s expertise s a pastry chef at The Four Seasons in Philadelphia.
“I think my first love is the baking part of it,” Bob said as he and Brenda ran pretzels through the conveyor belt of a chocolate enrobing machine. “I love making breads and croissants and those kinds of things. I think I’m more of a baker at heart.”
After studying at The Restaurant School of Philadelphia, now the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College, Bob worked at various bakeries before starting the business with Brenda. They also have a booth at the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market, where their granddaughter has taken on the role of chief muffin maker. Holidays keep them busy.
“At Thanksgiving, it’s pies,” Brenda said. “Just your traditional pumpkin and apple.”
“And pecan,” Bob added.
Christmas calls for both candy and baking, while Easter focuses on candy, especially the molded chocolates Catherman’s is known for.
Smoothly moving the chocolate-covered pretzels along, they talked about making almost everything by scratch. Bread doughs—with European-style recipes—are kneaded and shaped, nonpareils are piped one-by-one onto a tray, and the Italian butter cream frosting starts with a meringue of egg whites and sugar
“Every time I feed my sourdough starter, I just take a deep breath of it,” Bob said with a smile. Explaining that different yeasts produce different flavors, he added, “It just smells so unique.”
“When you walk by and smell the bread or croissants baking, there’s nothing like it,” added a friend who had stopped in.
Even with the bustle of holidays, people make time to pick up authentic baked goods.
“They can buy anything out of a box in a grocery store, but when they hear that you’re making it yourself, putting your heart and soul into it, it’s more personal,” Bob said.
Brenda mentioned customers’ appreciation for Catherman’s popular eclairs and biscotti.
“They say it’s the best they ever had,” she said.
“We’ve had people say it’s very comparable to stuff they’ve eaten in Europe,” Bob said.
He recalled watching his mother bake and noted the similarities to his current career.
“Everything is hand-done and labor intensive,” he said, but acknowledged, “I love doing it.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com
CANDY MAKERS
Catherman's Homemade Candy, 207 N. Front St., Lewisburg 570-523-3873
Purity Candy Company, 422 Market St., Lewisburg 570-524-0823
18047 US Route 15, Allenwood 570-538-9502
BAKERS
The Bakery, 600 W. Pine St., Shamokin, 570-492-3902
Bella's Bliss Bakery, 7 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, 570-765-1802
Catherman's, 207 N. Front St., Lewisburg 570-523-3873
Country Cupboard Bakery, 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg, 570-523-3211
Gable House Bakery, 441 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, 570-597-2118
Green Ridge Country Market Bakery, 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg 570-966-4650
Indulgence Bakery, 441 Chestnut St., Selinsgrove, 570-372-0596
La Jaunt Bakery, 409 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg, 570-900-1943
Mirella's Fine Cakes & Pastries, 54 S. Front St., Milton, 570-246-5266
Rebecca's Treats, 438 Market St., Sunbury, 570-317-0999
Rita's Bake Shop, 850 W. Arch St., Coal Twp, 570-648-9925