St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated worldwide, but why on March 17?
How did a fifth century priest become the reason to celebrate by wearing green, drinking beer, and looking for a leprechaun who knows where to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow?
Part of the answer is that there are two celebrations: a religious one and a secular one. Some folks conflate the two, but they are separate celebrations.
It is not possible to prove — with absolute certainty — many of the events attributed to St. Patrick. According to History.com, his birth name was Maewyn Succat — Patricius was the Romanized version. He was born around 380 A.D. somewhere in what is now Great Britain. It is known that his father was a senator, or deacon, in the local government, some in his family had embraced Christianity and the family was not poor.
There are two surviving documents that scholars accept as having been written by Patrick: the Confessio and the Epistle to Cortices. Most of the verifiable information about him comes from these sources or from very early scholars who wrote during Patrick's lifetime or shortly after his death.
In the Confessio, Patrick writes that when he was 16 years old, he was kidnapped by Irish pirates. He was held in rural Ireland for six years and during that time he guarded the sheep in the fields. It was during the lonely hours of isolation and captivity that he accepted Catholicism.
Patrick escaped from Ireland on a boat with a reluctant captain who feared arrest if they were caught. Returning to the land of his birth, Patrick committed to his faith by studying in his homeland and on the continent to become a cleric.
When Patrick made the decision to return to Ireland as a missionary, he wrote, “Every day I keep expecting to be murdered, assaulted, sold back into slavery or some such thing.”
It is impossible to verify some of the legends surrounding Patrick’s life. There were never any snakes in Ireland, so he certainly didn’t chase them out. Most scholars believe this story may be symbolic of a dream Patrick might have shared with others. Many speculate that Patrick was symbolically chasing the pagans out of Ireland; but, there were no snakes.
As a visitor to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland, I was told Patrick was able to convert the local pagan chieftains and their followers at the village well. Since every local drew their water from this well, it is here, the guides say, that Patrick laid the foundation for his ministry. While Dublin was his "home base," Patrick did travel throughout Ireland to preach the word of God.
It is appropriate to note here that Patrick often provided gifts to the chieftains and leaders in Ireland, but he never — as far as anyone has suggested or proven — accepted any in return. Like St. Francis of Assisi, this man of God from a wealthy family seems to have accepted his poverty as appropriate to his mission.
Patrick was not the only Christian cleric in Ireland in the fifth century. He may not have even been the first. However, he came to be known as the “Apostle of Ireland” and he is the primary patron saint of Ireland. However, Patrick was never canonized; he lived before the laws governing canonization were established in Rome.
Nevertheless, by the seventh century he was recognized as a Saint in the Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church.