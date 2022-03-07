The Shamrock

Legend credits St. Patrick with teaching the doctrine of the Holy Trinity by showing people the shamrock, a three-leafed plant. He used it, scholars suggest, to illustrate the Christian teaching of three persons in one God.

This story first appears in writing in 1726, though it may have been referenced earlier. The shamrock has since become a central symbol for Saint Patrick's Day. Since we understand the value of symbolism in “teaching,” it is an unverified legend that has merit.