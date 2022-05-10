State Park or Recreation Area
Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Monroe, Northampton, and Pike counties
The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area has access points in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It encompasses 70,000 acres that includes 40 miles of river, 100+ miles of hiking trails, and three swim beaches. Open year round, the Water Gap is full of opportunities for recreation and learning.
At this time, the Park Headquarter is closed due to construction. An information table is outside the front door. The website encourages guests planning a trip to download and use the NPS app for iOS and Android devices. There is no charge and it is available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.
On the website, the calendar lists programs held at The Pocono Environmental Center and out and about in the park. Reservations can be made for picnic pavilions at the Milford Beach area, also for stays at the park’s three campsites. Important alerts regarding closures and weather advisories are updated daily and digital maps are available for planning.
The park does not charge an entrance fee, but there are some amenity fees. Fee descriptions and rates are listed on the website.
Most of the park is open 24-hours each day.
Day-use areas within the park — including trailhead parking lots, Millbrook Village and all picnic areas are open from sunrise to sunset.
An Historic Site
Eckley Mner’s Village, Luzerne County
http://eckleyminersvillage.com
Near Freeland, in Luzerne County, Eckley Miners' Village is a preserved anthracite coal mining "patch" town. In 1970, Eckley was acquired by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to serve as a living museum of the northeast’s anthracite heritage.
The first building visitors who drive to Eckley from Freeland see is the circa 1860 Sharpe house. Located at the western end of the town the elaborate house was meant to impress visitors with the wealth of the mine owner. Moving east, the residences reflect the village and mine hierarchy. The large. beautiful home of the mine manager and the more modest home of the local doctor, soon become the simpler homes of miners and mine laborers. The Catholic Church at the east end of town was built in 1850 to serve the Irish parishioners who lived in Eckley. Many of these structures are original to the site.
The Company Store and the coal breaker were re-constructed when the village was used as a location for the 1968 movie, "The Molly Maguires." The Visitor's Center and Museum entrance is at the east end of Eckley and houses the museum and theater that screens a movie on the history of the town and its residents.
Guided tours of the village are conducted by volunteers and staff, some of them former miners and descendants of miners. Tours are held Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1 p.m. from May through September.
There are currently several families who still live in the village.
There is an admission fee and guided tours are available. Check the website for updated hours and admission fees.
An Interesting, but Quirky, Site
Grey Towers, Pike County
Grey Towers was built by businessman and philanthropist James Pinchot. Completed in 1886, the Milford property was the summer home of the Pinchot family. James encouraged his eldest son, Gifford, to consider a career in forestry. Gifford Pinchot would become the head of the Division of Forestry in 1898 and later the first chief of the U.S. Forest Service when it was established in 1905. At press time, the Forest Service is not offering tours of the mansion.
Self-guided tour maps are available on the website for exploring the grounds and gardens. The Landscape Tour focuses on the areas immediately surrounding the mansion including the Walled Vegetable and Rose Garden, the Long Garden and Pool, even an Amphitheater and Moat! The interpretive exhibits on the half-mile Forest Discovery Trail feature information on invasive species, tree dendrochronology, the American Chestnut and a re-creation of a historic campsite from the Yale Summer School of Forestry, which was held on the grounds from 1901 to 1926. There are also maps for the adjacent Laurel Hill Cemetery, botanical information on species trees on the grounds and a tour of the town of Milford
Access to the grounds is sun-up to sun-down, leashed pets are welcome. Photo sessions are allowed on the grounds after obtaining a permit from the Forestry Service. There are currently no fees associated with visiting Grey Towers.
Grey Towers is operated and maintained by the US Forest Service in Association with the Grey Towers Heritage Association and the Pinchot Institute for Conservation.
For Kids ~ of all ages
Lackawanna County Coal Mine Tour and the Anthracite Heritage Museum at McDade Park, Lackawanna County
1 Bald Mountain Rd, Scranton
Every person who lives in Pennsylvania needs to ride 300 feet into a coal mine — the trip at Lackawanna takes three to four minutes. Three hundred feet below the surface, the temperature is always a constant 53 degrees, so bring a sweater or jacket. A former miner will likely be your tour guide through the tunnels of the mine which first opened in 1860. Anthracite coal fueled the iron industries of Pennsylvania, the Civil War and the Industrial Revolution. Its importance to each of these can not be understated.
This National Award-winning Historical Attraction — the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour, provides an underground experience that permits visitors to see veins of coal, the mule boy and the dead chute. It's partner in history and learning is the Anthracite Heritage Museum
Visits to the mine can be arranged for those requiring assistance with accessibility.
Please visit the website for hours of operation and admission fees.
An Important Park, Memorial or Battlefield
Jim Thorpe Memorial, Carbon County
Jim Thorpe was born in Prague, Oklahoma in 1887. After the loss of his parents and twin brother at an early age, Thorpe was placed in the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. There he would become an All-American in football and master most of the other sports offered by the school. He would find his greatest success in track and field sports.
In 1912, Thorpe qualified for the Stockholm Olympics. Winning gold medals in both the pentathlon and the decathlon, the athlete would be tagged by King Gustav V of Sweden as the “greatest athlete in the world.” In 1913, he was stripped of his gold medals for playing minor league baseball in 1909 and 1910. His medals were not reinstated until 1982.
In 1928, he died of a heart attack in California at the age of 64. His third wife reached a financial agreement with the towns of Mauch Chunk and East Mauch Chunk to have him interred in Pennsylvania on the condition the towns would merge and bear his name.
The athlete rests in a circular memorial park along Route 93 just outside of town. The above ground marble tomb is etched with pictures of Thorpe as an athlete and riding horseback in full native American dress. The casket rests on a mound of dirt made up of soil from the Stockholm Olympic stadium and his native Oklahoma.
On the grounds of the memorial, statues have been erected depicting Thorpe as a football player and preparing to throw a discus. There is also the abstract sculpture The Spirit of Thunder and Lightning, that was dedicated in 1998 as well as panels describing his life and accomplishments.
The memorial park is located at 1 Joe Boyle Cir, Jim Thorpe.