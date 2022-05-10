Pennsylvania's stunning beauty is equaled by the history of Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Delaware Canal State Park, Northampton and Bucks Counties
www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/DelawareCanalStatePark/
Completed in 1832, the Delaware Canal provided Pennsylvania’s northeast coal industry with a faster — more economical — way to move coal to the port city of Philadelphia and the eastern shore of the country.
First designated as Roosevelt State Park in 1940, the 60 mile-long canal parallels the Delaware River from Easton to Bristol. The towpath trail follows the canal’s descent 165 feet through 23 locks. The park provides a glimpse back to when coal fueled America’s rise to a global economic power.
A variety of educational and recreational programs can be accessed at numerous points along the course of the canal. There is no camping in the park and hours are sunrise to sunset throughout the year
The Friends of the Delaware Canal maintain the Lock Tender’s House at Lock 11, one of four locks located in New Hope; it has been restored to working order. Hours are year-round: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hours from May 1 through October 31: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 145 South Main Street, New Hope www.fodc.org/
A Historic Site
Pennsybury Manor, Morrisville, Bucks County
William Penn was born in London in 1644, the son of Admiral Sir William and Margaret Penn. A member of the English aristocracy, Penn shocked his family and friends when he joined the Society of Friends in 1666. He would later be arrested for his beliefs and he was jailed in the Tower of London in 1668 for blasphemy.
However, on March 4, 1681, King Charles II signed the Charter of Pennsylvania to discharge a 16,000 pound debt owed to Penn’s father. The Charter granted Penn more than 45,000 square acres of land. Penn had asked that it lay between Lord Baltimore's province of Maryland and the Duke of York's province of New York.
Penn first arrived in his colony in the fall of 1682. In 1683, he began construction of Pennsbury Manor, his country estate along the Delaware River in Bucks County: it was completed around 1686. In 1864 the malt house, the last surviving structure, was demolished. Pennsbury was gone.
Reconstruction of the manor house began in 1938. Curator Todd Galle says luckily the Georgian style house was finished by 1940 because “after World War II, the government stopped funding the reconstruction of historic homes.” Based on household accounts, inventories, archeological finds and the original footprint discovered in 1934, the staff “presents as careful and honest a picture of the 17th Century as we can.”
The site includes a visitor center, picnic area, large kitchen garden, barns housing farm animals and other reconstructed estate buildings.
Events are scheduled every Sunday. They include Open Hearth Cooking Demonstrations, Beer Brewing and Garden Highlights as well as a chance to meet and learn about the animals at Pennsbury.
Please check the websites for up-to-date hours and any fees for admission.
Pennsbury Manor is operated by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in association with The Pennsbury Society.
For Kids — of all ages
Lehigh Valley at the Trexler Nature Preserve, Lehigh County
www.lvzoo.org and trexlernaturepreserve.org
In 1906, General Harry C. Trexler, a local industrialist, founded the Trexler Nature Preserve. It played a significant role in saving the North American bison from extinction by providing a place where both bison and elk could roam freely undisturbed. In 1935, the County of Lehigh took ownership of the Preserve and, in 1974, construction began on the Preserve’s 29-acre Zoo. In 2004, Lehigh Valley Zoological Society assumed management of the Zoo, as well as the daily management of the bison and elk herd and the palominos in the 1,100-acre Trexler Nature Preserve.
Lehigh Valley Zoo is located within the Trexler Nature Preserve. It is home to approximately 130 different species of reptiles, amphibians, birds, invertebrates and mammals. The zoo is open year round.
Special events for children and adults are scheduled throughout the year. Groups visits are also encouraged to visit and customizable programs are available which focus on multi-sensory, science-based experiences. led by conservation educators. Appropriate for any age level, the education programs last from 30 to 90 minutes and can accommodate up to 30 participants.
Hours are year-round: April 1 through November 7: 10:00 am to 4:00 p.m. November 8 through March 31: Wed-Sun — 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.
There is an admission fee and the Zoo does have some concessions available in season. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages.
The surrounding Trexler Nature Preserve hours are sunrise to sunset. Home to herds of buffalo and bison, the preserve has 18 miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking, and includes an ADA trail. There are areas available for fishing and picnics within the preserve. www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/Parks-And-Recreation/Our-Parks/Trexler-Preserve
An Interesting or Quirky Site
Karl Stirner Arts Trail, Northampton County
The 1.6 mile out-and-back Arts Trail was named for Easton sculptor Karl Stirner. The trail follows Bushkill Creek and contains over 15 contemporary installations from multiple disciplines including sculpture, poetry, horticulture, and neon light.
Many of the pieces are interactive. A labyrinth provides a place of contemplation. Steve Tobin’s Musical Path constructed of steel chimes allows visitors to play recognizable musical selections by striking the chimes as you walk by.
The Young Master’s Wall located at the Bushkill Drive trail entrance is a rotating exhibit that highlights the talents of Easton community youth and art groups.
The trail is open year-round and has been designed as an urban green space for quieter recreation, walking, biking and passive enjoyment of the creek.
Parking is available at 550 N 13th St. and 524 Bushkill Dr. Sidewalks and ramps at the Bushkill Dr. location make this parking lot accessible for wheelchairs and strollers.
An Important Park, Memorial or Battlefield
Valley Forge National Historical Park, Montgomery and Chester Counties
“Sad and dreary was the march to Valley Forge, uncheered by the recollection of any recent triumph ... Hungry and cold were the poor fellows who had so long been keeping the field ... provisions were scant, clothing was worn out, and so badly were they off for shoes, that the footsteps of many might be tracked in blood," wrote Washington Irving in “Life of Washington.”
In the fall of 1777, after losses at Brandywine and Germantown and the British occupation of Philadelphia, George Washington led the Continental Army to a winter encampment at Valley Forge. Washington chose the site because it was close enough to monitor General William Howe’s army in Philadelphia and far enough away to prevent a surprise attack. Through that winter and into the new year, Washington and his staff would rebuild and retrain the army, forging them into a well-trained cohesive military unit capable of eventually defeating the British Crown.
Valley Forge National Historical Park is approximately five and one half square miles of rolling hills encompassing the site of the Continental Army’s 1777 winter encampment. The 10 mile driving loop, “Tour the Encampment,” features stops at historic sites and monuments and scenic views of the park. There is a 90 minute Trolley Tour that departs from the Visitors Center and is ADA accessible. Audio CDs, downloadable MP3 or direct streaming to your smartphone or tablet and self-drive guides are available for purchase from the Encampment Store.
Programs available include a Speaker Series, nature walks led by Park Rangers as well as fitness challenges.
Hours:
The park grounds open daily from 7 a.m. until dark — approximately one-half hour after sunset.
The Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m..
Washington’s Headquarters and Valley Forge Station are currently closed due to flood damage. Be sure to check availability before planning a visit.
There is no entrance fee for the park.