Pennsylvania has to be one of the most beautiful states in the nation, with its variety of farmlands, forests, lakes, hills, scenic towns and historic cities. If you’re thinking of visiting the southwestern part of the state you’ll find plenty of fun, historic, educational and adventurous sites. These five will get you started.
State Parks/Recreation Areas
Laurel Hill State Park, Somerset County
www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/LaurelHillStatePark
Laurel Hill State Park covers an impressive 4,062 acres of mountainous terrain in Somerset County, surrounded by beautiful, verdant woodlands. Fifteen miles of hiking trails range from the family-friendly, one-mile Copper Kettle Trail to the difficult, 1.75-mile Lake Trail with a steep, narrow, sloping path.
The 63-acre Laurel Hill Lake offers swimming, boating and fishing. Of the 262 campsites, 149 have electric hook-ups. Some sites have full-service hook up, which includes sewer, water, and electricity.
A Historic Site
The Quecreek Mine Rescue Foundation, Somerset, Somerset County
On a July night 20 years ago, Bill Arnold had just tucked his three-year-old back into bed when he glanced outside and saw two men walking around with flashlights. He rushed out to discover two friends of his, Sean Isgan and Bob Long, and asked what was going on.
“Sean’s words struck me like a knife,” Arnold said. “He said, ‘Billy, there’s been an accident in the mine, and nine miners are missing, and we think they’re trapped under your farm.’ And I immediately said, ‘What can I do to help?’”
Four days later, all nine were rescued, but not before efforts that involved countless rescue personnel and Arnold himself, who started the digging with his farm’s backhoe. Afterward, he and his parents were astonished at the thousands of visitors who continued to stop by their farm, often leaving notes and mementoes.
“I had a family meeting,” Arnold said. “And it was kind of a unanimous decision. My father said, ‘Let’s let them come.’ And so that’s what we did.”
Visitors often arrive at the Quecreek Mine Rescue Foundation after touring the nearby Flight 93 National Memorial.
“People go there and then they come here, and they’re just so uplifted by this story, and their faith is reaffirmed, and hope is reaffirmed, and they leave so uplifted,” Arnold said. “They say you can’t go to Flight 93 without coming here afterwards. It’s the perfect ending to that story.”
For Kids - of all ages
Idlewild and SoakZone, Ligonier, Westmoreland County
A trip to Southwestern Pennsylvania begs for a stop at Idlewild & SoakZone.
“Since 1878, Idlewild has been providing smiles, laughter and memories, longer than almost every other amusement park in the entire United States,” saidJeff Croushore, director of marketing.
He mentioned the laid-back atmosphere that invites guests to relax, with shady trees, lakes and the Loyalhanna Creek passing through the center of the park.
“At Idlewild, you won’t find mega-thrill rides that strive to be the tallest or fastest, but instead, classic rides that the entire family can enjoy together,” he said. “Although there is a strong emphasis on entertaining the younger crowd through attractions such as Story Book Forest and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, teens and adults never feel left out, with 18 major rides and the SoakZone waterpark offering fun for the whole family.”
Strolling through the Story Book Forest allows families to visit cottages and other character scenes from fairy tales and nursery rhymes.
“It’s a great area to introduce little ones to Mother Goose, Goldilocks, and more,” Croushore said. “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood offers a life-sized trolley ride through the popular land made famous on the PBS television series of the same name.”
Beyond the rides and charm of Idlewild, the fun continues at Soakzone.
“Complete with a lazy river, wavepool, and over a dozen waterslides, the park also offers a children’s pool area and waterplay structure with many ways to get wet and stay cool,” Croushore said. “Guests can opt to rent a private cabana, or may utilize some large communal umbrella locations to sneak some shade. Within SoakZone are hundreds of chaise lounges, changing room, lockers, a gift shop, food stand and more.”
A Quirky Site
Fallingwater, Mill Run, Fayette County
A breathtaking sight and architectural feat, Fallingwater is a house designed in 1935 by Frank Lloyd Wright for the Kaufmann family, owners of Pittsburgh’s largest department store.
Adhering to his philosophy of architecture in harmony with nature, Wright designed the home in tiers, envisioning it as a part of the waterfall over which it is built.
Fallingwater is owned and operated by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and is open to the public for tours. Reservations are required.
A Park, Memorial or Battlefield
Flight 93 National Memorial, Stoystown, Somerset County
Katie Hostetler, a park ranger at the Flight 93 Memorial site sees "overwhelming emotion" among most of the visitors who travel to pay their respects to the heroic warriors of Flight 93.
She says visitors are drawn into the horror of the day and the realization that the people aboard Flight 93 were just normal, everyday people. "When they were put in this incredibly difficult situation,” Hostetler said, “it lead them to make the decision they made."
The Flight 93 Memorial honors the 33 passengers and seven crew members whose commercial airliner was hijacked on September 11, 2001 along with three other planes that were used to attack targets on the ground - four attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. It is believed Flight 93 was headed to the U.S. Capitol, but because the passengers and crew learned of the other attacks, they quickly organized and attempted to take back the plane before it could be used to kill more people. As they courageously fought — their plane crashed. There were no survivors.
An idea that this hallowed ground needed to be a national memorial began immediately. Hostetler noted that an impromptu memorial sprang up very quickly with people leaving flowers, mementos and messages.
The story of the heroic passengers and crew is told in the Visitor Center, although the design of the building purposely downplays the structure and focuses attention on the walkway, which follows Flight 93’s final path where it was buried in a field.
Hostetler reminds us, “We learned their story from that handful of phone calls.”
Along with listening to those last calls made to loved ones, guests can walk through the events of 9/11, from the first reports of the attacks, through accounts from local citizens, to the more than 70,000 memorabilia and tributes left from shocked and grieving citizens, to a wall of photos of the passengers who united to stop the plane from its intended target.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day guests can take advantage of 30-minute Ranger Programs, where park rangers tell the story of that fateful flight and its heroes.
“As humans,” Hostetler said, “we love hearing the story.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com