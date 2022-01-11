Kim Drumgo arrived in the Central Susquehanna Valley ahead of an interview at Geisinger prior to being hired in October as the health system’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
She made a point to visit a grocery store and pharmacy in Danville to see get a feel for the people in the community. She listened in on snippets of people's conversations and observed their behaviors and interactions — casual eavesdropping that she's done when relocating elsewhere, too.
“That tells me a lot about the community that I’m in and the people that I would be around,” Drumgo said.
"My immediate observation in Danville was that there wasn’t anyone in CVS or Giant who looked like me on that day. Not being surrounded by people who look like them is typically a deal-breaker for most Black or Brown people. And that was honestly my thinking, too. However, as I made my way through the checkout at both stores, the people I met were very welcoming and asked many questions, recognizing I was an out-of-towner," Drumgo later clarified by email.
Geisinger’s presence ensures broader diversity in a historically white region, its workforce inclusive of medical and business professionals from different parts of the country and the globe with varied ethnicities, backgrounds and cultures.
An organization like Geisinger and universities like Bucknell and Susquehanna are uniquely positioned as magnet operations, attracting people who might not otherwise relocate to rural Central Pennsylvania.
“As I thought about this role and I thought about the role that Geisinger plays in its community, we’re not the organization that’s trying to reflect the diversity of the communities that we serve, we’re an organization that can infuse the diversity of who we bring to this community,” Drumgo said.
These three organizations are evolving culturally with guidance in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Leaders from each of the three gathered for a virtual roundtable to discuss for this edition of Inside Pennsylvania Magazine instituting change through DEI initiatives, challenges they’ll face and benefits potentially realized within and beyond the confines of each organization.
Joining Drumgo were Nikki Young, associate provost for equity and inclusive excellence at Bucknell University, along with two representatives of Susquehanna University: Dena Salerno, director of student diversity and inclusion, and Michael Dixon, chief inclusion and diversity officer.
There are scholarly definitions of the three terms that make up DEI. And, there are analogies. Borrowing from one Young gave at a Women's Leadership Symposium in Lewisburg in October, think of DEI as a dinner party.
Diversity is the invitation, multiple people from varied backgrounds all invited to the same place. Equity is ensuring the dining room is an accessible space to all. Inclusion allows guests a say in setting the menu.
With respect to these terms, Dixon said he finds reluctance in grasping the difference between equity and equality. Treating everyone the same isn’t good enough, he said. Students at Susquehanna come from different backgrounds experience differences in access and barriers.
“We need to be very cognizant of that and we need to adjust the way that we deliver our services or deliver our programming in order to meet the needs of people where they are and snot necessarily where we believe that they are,” Dixon said.
Another mistake with DEI terminology, Young said, is thinking of diversity as a characteristic of an individual. A person isn’t diverse. A group of people can be.
“If those markers of difference are imbued by power and access and those things, really, a focus on equity is a natural response to a diverse environment,” Young said.
Lost at times among DEI is “belonging.” Drumgo stressed the importance of ensuring a sense of welcome and comfort in a classroom or workplace. That allows people to be their “best selves” in a diverse environment.
"In my work, I’ve realized that the problem with diversity is not diversity itself, but that it’s our lack of curiosity and willingness to see the world from a different view. Curious communities are communities where people who represent differences have a chance to thrive and others have an opportunity to learn about people and cultures they would otherwise never encounter," Drumgo later wrote by email.
Salerno spoke of DEI initiatives implemented at Susquehanna. The benefits will be measurable and noticeable, in time.
One initiative was Census. Faculty, staff and students spoke of where DEI could be improved on campus. It resulted in more than 30 different areas identified, each assigned specific measures, goals and potential outcomes.
It led to the inclusion of a diversity advocate participating in each recruitment search at the university, allowing expanded and diverse pools of potential candidates and eliminating systemic biases.
The Division of Inclusive Excellence was introduced. Through it, a DEI curriculum was introduced for faculty and staff.
“We can be building our infrastructure, since that’s what stays and our students turn over, so we’re really creating a place where we want to work and where our students will thrive,” Salerno said.
Young spoke of a similar curriculum for faculty and staff having been developed at Bucknell. And, the university hired a director for equity and inclusive excellence. Enrollment Management has its own DEI council to inform planning, recruitment and retention initiatives. Its work bridges with other divisions in the university and its results are observed in the attraction of more diverse pools of students and employees.
Ways in which faculty incorporate research in service related to DEI may soon be part of Bucknell’s tenure and promotion plans, Young said.
Data can measure successes in DEI to some degree. There’s something to be said for counting stats in any area. Harder to quantify as a statistic are feelings, but Dixon said that’s as an important measurement as any.
He said progress can’t be had if people aren’t feeling good about the community in which they live and work. There must be a sense of belonging and representation.
If a person or group of people feel left out or that they don’t have a voice, it tempers any successes perceived on campus within the realm of DEI.
“Our work is never done,” Dixon said.
Work like infusing DEI into the fabric of a workplace culture, like Geisinger. Drumgo said she strives to ensure the key messages, behaviors and competencies are meshed into training, language and behavior on all levels — top down, bottom up.
In recruitment efforts, Drumgo works to ensure processes are followed to eliminate bias, for example, or that steps are taken to draw a diverse array of candidates.
It takes time
Drumgo said she stumbled early in her career in trying to institute systemic change too quickly. There was no common language, no common understanding for the need of DEI, and when candidates were successfully recruited to that former workplace, there was no organizational culture in place to welcome them in.
“You’ve got to make sure your culture is welcoming to diversity or else you’ll have that revolving door,” Drumgo said.
The benefits of building a welcoming campus or workplace, one that is equitable and diverse, can extend into the broader community.
Salerno said personal conversations about unjust experiences can foster understanding. People want to live in a just world, she said, and people can find common ground to talk about how that justice is found.
Dixon spoke of a conversation he had about Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback whose silent kneeling protest during “The Star-Spangled Banner” inspired conversation, and argument, about race, police brutality and patriotism.
Dixon met a “blue collar worker” whose opinions about the situation differed from his own. They spoke about how the athlete’s protest was perceived through the media, their own takes on the situation and each other’s opinions, and even ventured into talk on Critical Race Theory.
There may not have been much in the way of agreement, Dixon said, at least not in that moment. However, he said the man was open to reading different opinions and research that Dixon shared.
“That’s the light, that’s the opening. It leads to then maybe having a broader conversation about educating yourself not just on what you hear in the media but also triangulating that information with other resources to have a more informed conversation,” Dixon said.
A commitment to DEI initiatives reflects deeper values of those singular terms: diversity, equity, inclusion. It takes practice in listening, reflecting, conversing to share those values, Young expressed. Strategies to take that on are developed at institutional settings that can be implemented outside a university or hospital.
“We have to have some wiggle room for people to meet us where we are and for us to meet them where they are. This is not to say that we capitulate to standards of acceptance and engagement in what used to be called tolerance, that are below what we hope for. It means we’re open to helping people along the journey.
“To me, that means a kind of willingness to have compassion but also to declare boundaries; a willingness to have kindness but also to be very clear about our expectations; and willingness to be truthful at every point about what we’re oriented towards in terms of DEI,” Young said.