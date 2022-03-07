When you were a child, do you remember finding your basket on Easter morning?
I vividly remember "my" basket filled with chocolate bunnies, lambs, and ducks, marshmallow peeps and jelly beans. Since I would soon put on my Easter dress, I was allowed only one small piece of chocolate before Sunday school. After Easter dinner, there were eight of us who hunted eggs at my grandmother's. The three oldest cousins, the two middle cousins, and the three youngest ones each had a section of the yard where their group's eggs were hidden. As the youngest of the oldest group, I never "won" an egg hunt on Easter Sunday.
When my children, and then my grandchildren, were small, Easter morning began with an "indoor hunt." Each child's basket featured a different color of grass - pink, green, yellow or blue, etc. — and one treat, a large chocolate rabbit with the child's name on it. If your basket had pink grass, your Easter treats, which might include small toys or wooden gliders, were hidden around the house with several strands of pink grass.
Like children everywhere, mine like to hold their own egg hunts all afternoon on Easter Sunday. It was fun to hide them and make it really hard for your older siblings and cousins to find them.
For the past five years in our neighborhood, we have had an egg hunt for our grandchildren and neighborhood children. Competing to find the most eggs isn't always appropriate when the children range from three to ten years, so we do things a bit differently.
In our group, there are usually seven or eight hunters and each child is assigned to find 10 eggs — all of one color or pattern. As the adults in our group watched the search, we noticed two things. First, we had to ask the older children not to show the younger children (don't call them little) where to find their eggs and then after the "big" kids found all of their eggs, they always went to help the younger kids find theirs.
When all of the eggs are found, it's time to hand out the prizes! At our hunt, a number in your egg is rewarded with a prize. Of course, each child walks home with 10 eggs and 10 prizes.
Our neighborhood egg hunt always begins with the reading of "Here Comes T-Rex Cottontail." The first year, I read it to the children. Since then,a different child has read it each year and everyone claps at the finish. We giggle about T-rex's bunny slippers and his scotch-taped whiskers, but it is the message of kindness, co-operation and friendship that is so wonderful. Children of all ages will enjoy it. Happy Easter!