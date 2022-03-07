For two years, Easter dinners have been — mostly — small affairs for families who are used to celebrating special occasions with as many people as they could squeeze-in around the dining room table.
An option for this year, because we are all suffering a bit of fatigue, is to dine out and let someone else do the hard work. It is important to remember that we are still experiencing revised schedules and cancellations, so please check with your restaurant-of-choice before you finalize your plans for celebrating.
Masser’s Restaurant & Catering, 5281 PA-61, Paxinos
Eat breakfast before the Easter Bunny hops along—Masser’s Restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Tiffany Bills, a waitress there for 12 years, said owner Brian Masser usually serves ham on Easter Sunday, sometimes with dandelion, sometimes with a pineapple sauce. Although the Easter menu wasn’t available at press time, he also typically offers turkey and filling and, of course, Masser’s famous fried chicken.
“Masser’s has been here 30-some years,” Bills said. “They’ve been doing Easter dinner all that time.”
Easter reservations are recommended and children can dine for half-price.
“The food is delicious,” Bills said. “If you want home cooking just like Grandma used to make, this is the place to eat."
Front Street Station, 2 Front Street, Northumberland
With an unlimited Easter buffet offering ham, turkey, white fish and carved steamship round of beef, no one leaves Front Street Station hungry.
“We’ve been doing this since the early 1990s,” said Jay Seidel, owner. “We have our faithfuls who show up every year. They love it. They come in droves.”
The restaurant offers seatings at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended, and prices vary for adults, seniors and children.
“It’s great food. Guests can eat as much as they want and not have to cook or clean up,” Seidel said. “They can go home and take a nap.”
The Pine Barn Inn, 43 Pine Barn Place, Danville
The Pine Barn Place, Danville, is known regionally for its contemporary rustic feel, delicious food and excellent service.
To celebrate Easter, the restaurant will be serving a special three-course menu. Traditional entrees of baked ham and leg of lamb, as well as pot roast, baked salmon and stuffed chicken breast will be featured. There is — truly — something for everyone in the family. Included with each dinner are a house salad, mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley. The dessert menu showcases perennial favorites such as rice pudding, tiramisu and cheesecake.
If you prefer to dine at home, there will be a family style takeout menu. Our talented kitchen staff will do the cooking while you enjoy a choice of entree, two sides and dessert. Serving 4-6, these orders will be packaged cold and will include heating instructions.
Beginning March 21, you can make a reservation or place your order by calling 570-275-2071 ext. 515 during normal restaurant hours.