Getting a loved one a special floral arrangement can be harder than you think, especially when it comes to romance.
Sure, roses are a popular go-to for Valentine's Day, but Valley floral designers are ready to help.
Here are a few of the Valley's floral designers gearing up for the season:
Gilly’s Lilies, 370 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg
www.gillyslillies.com — 570-551-0806
For Sarah Wheatley, flowers were a tradition in her family during her childhood in N.W. England and she worked in her uncle's flower shop when she was just ten. She swept the floor and made cups of tea.
Wheatley, who refers to her flowers as stems said, “I enjoy working with unique stems and being creative with color palettes. I like to use my artistic ability and create with flowers as my medium for weddings and any occasions."
Regarding Valentine's Day, she said, “It’s mostly tradition. I feel that flowers and chocolate are the go-to choice. It’s classic, especially with roses. Again, traditional,” Wheateley said.
But new traditions may be in the making.
“We do sell a lot of plants, too, for Valentine’s Day,” Wheatley said. “That’s becoming more popular, especially with the younger generation." They also sell a lot of dried flowers. too.
Gilly’s Lilies first started in March 2016. The company name became an homage to my late mother Gill, whom I lost in 2013 due to breast cancer. Gill loved flowers, and taught me some tricks of the trade during her lifetime. I have rekindled the passion we shared and gained experience developing styles for various events and media, while using my Art & Design background I became the primarily self-taught florist that I am today.
Wheatley said, "I love to tailor my work to what you like and who you are. The design will manifest itself specifically and uniquely to you."
Rine's Florist and Pretty Leaf Greenhouses
317 East Borough St, Isle of Que, Selinsgrove
www.rinesflorist.com — 570.374.1953
Ed Auman, owner of Rine's Florist, when he was a child, helped his great-grandmother, Esther Prettyleaf Brouse, arrange fresh flowers in soup cans to sell to customers. His greenhouse is named in memory of her.
Auman worked at Haddon’s Flowers and Greenhouse in high school and Mr. Haddon encouraged him to attend Hixon’s School of Floral Design in Ohio. As an 18 year-old, he was applauded and encouraged by the older students in his class.
When he was offered a job in Akron, Ohio, he entered the flower business and never looked back. Eventually, he accepted a position as a florist in Lewisburg. Then, George and Betty Rine told him they wanted to retire and asked if he would take over their business on the Isle of Que,. That was in 1995.
For Valentine’s Day, flower orders begin as early as December 28. Like every other business, Rine’s must account for supply chain issues, especially when considering that flowers are not the kind of product that can sit on a shelf waiting to be used.
Auman observed, it’s tough to say how red roses became the go-to flower for Valentine’s Day, but the color itself has to have something to do with it.
"Red roses are the number one sell for Valentine’s Day. It’s called the flower of love.
“Twenty-five years ago we sold a lot of boxed roses,” he said, but today, “Everybody loves clear glass arrangements. It’s more of a presentation.”www.rines
“I think red is synonymous with Valentine’s Day,” Auman said, pointing to red hearts, decorations and candy boxes.
Rine’s Florist has been a mainstay in Snyder County for 107 years.
Pretty Petals & Gifts by Susan
1168 PA-487, Paxinos
www.prettypetalsbysusan.com — 570.509.2072
Primarily self-taught, Susan Adams-Brouse grew up with flowers. In 2014, when her position at another business was eliminated, she opened her shop, Pretty Petals & Gifts by Susan.
“I decided this is what I wanted to do until I retire,” she said.
Like the other designers, she encourages people to order as early as possible for Valentine’s Day.
The number one flower for Valentine’s Day? The red rose, of course, she said.
“Other colors are requested, too,” Adams-Brouse said, and “we also sell balloons, Victoria’s Candies from Hazleton, Teddy bears and cards.”
“We treat our customers individually and look for what they’re looking for.”
Holidays, especially Valentine’s Day, are a frantic blur in the flower business, but Adams-Brouse treasures the feedback from her customers.
“People call and say, ‘I got your bouquet. It’s beautiful,’” she said. “Or they say the recipient of the flowers they bought really liked them.”
Scott's Floral, Gifts & Greenhouses
347 Northumberland St, Danville
www.scottsfloral.com — 570.275.4610
Scott Edwards was a recent graduate of Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, Bloomsburg, when he began his floral business in the basement of his parent's rural home. Today, Edwards, his wife Judy and their daughters, Holly Edwards Hoffman and Heather Edwards Marks own and operate Scott's Floral, Gifts & Greenhouse.
Edwards is an award-winning floral designer and has studied with master designers in Europe, Japan and Hong Kong. Several highlights of his career include his selection as a "member of the elite design team that created floral decorations for the Statue of Liberty Centennial Celebration in New York and the presidential inaugurations of George Bush and Bill Clinton," according to Scott'sFloral.com.
"A dozen red roses are the most popular and most traditional arrangement for Valentine's Day," Edwards said. However, he noted that houseplants are selected by some as gifts and Scott's Floral carries a wide selection.
"I enjoy talking with people. Everyone is so different. It's fun to learn where they're from. Today a couple from Port Royal was in the shop," Edwards said.
Preparing for Valentine's Day, he agrees, begins shortly after the New Year and he also agrees that planning and ordering early is the way to ensure you can send the gift you want to send to your Valentine.
And, he said, "I love to tailor my work to what you like and who you are. The design will manifest itself specifically and uniquely to you."
Special opportunities and purchases for Valentine's Day will be updated regularly on the website.
The Blooming Rooster
30 Elm St, Milton
www.thebloomingrooster.com — 570.331.8793
Susie Gearhart didn’t always want to be in the floral business. In fact, after spending much of her early years helping out at her mother's flower shop, A. B. Blossoms, in Margate, N.J., scrubbing buckets and cutting chicken wire, she didn’t want anything to do with flowers for a long time.
It wasn’t until her daughter, who lives in Milton, needed help getting through her final semester of college that Gearhart decided it was time to get back into the world of flowers and plants. She quit her job and started a small business working out of her daughter’s basement while she also helped raise her grandchildren.
At first Gearhart just did weddings and events under the name A B Blossoms, Too. Then, a few years ago, she opened up her shop. The name is a twist on a nickname she had as a child due to her long, flaming red hair.
Since returning to life as a florist, business is, well, blooming. While weddings keep Gearhart busy year round and the holiday season keeps her on her toes, the busiest times of the year are Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.
"People like to pick things out face to face,” she said. Unless, of course, they aren’t able to. In those cases, online ordering is also available on her website.
Gearhart herself enjoys meeting her customers in person and learning more about them in order to make their order just right.
“I always try to talk about interests and hobbies of the person the arrangement is for,” she explained. “So I can design a piece just for that person.”
“Hearing someone say ‘Oh my gosh, it’s beautiful,’ is the best feeling,” she said. “Because I want them to be happy.”
Here is a more complete listing of floral shops operating here in the Central Susquehanna Valley:
Montour County
Scott’s Floral, Gift & Greenhouses
347 Northumberland St.
Danville, PA 17821
570-275-4610
Northumberland County
Beverly’s Flower Shop
9 E Independence St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
570-644-1747
Bird Florist & Greenhouses
526 Ave. E
Danville, PA 17821
The physical address is
526 Ave E, Riverside
570-275-1731
The Blooming Rooster Floral Events & Gifts
30 Elm St.
Milton, PA 17847
570-331-8793
The Bouquet & Beyond
869 Boyles Run Rd.
Sunbury, PA 17801
717-439-2154
the-bouquet-beyond.business.site
Breezy Acres Flower Farm
8150 PA-54
Watsontown, PA 17777
570-538-1776
Charlene’s Petal Talk
200 N Arch St.
Milton, PA 17847
570-490-9597
charlenespetaltalk.com
Graceful Blossoms
463 Point Township Dr.
Northumberland, PA 17857
570-473-2222
Flowers from the Heart
16 N Oak St.
Mt. Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-2519
flowershopdirectory.com/pa/mount-carmel/
flowers-from-the-heart.html
Morning Glories Flower & Gift Shop
1012 Elm St.
Watsontown, PA 17777
570-966-6311
morninggloriesflowershoppe.net
Pretty Petals & Gifts by Susan
1168 PA-487
Paxinos, PA 178860
570-509-2072
Rhoades’ Florist
1466 Chestnut St.
Kulpmont, PA 17834
570-373-3461
Rose Cottage
214 Main St., Ste. 3
Watsontown, PA
570-713-9394
Something Special Flower Shop
34 South 4th St.
Sunbury, PA 17801
570286-9732
somethingspecialflowershop.net
Woodland Gatherings Florist
9 E Independence St.
Shamokin, PA
570-286-7920
Snyder County
Graci’s Flowers and Gifts
901 N. Market St.
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
570-374-4923
Rine’s Florist
317 E. Bough St.
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
570-374-1953
Union County
Erin Carey Floral
456 Hawthorne Dr.
Lewisburg, PA 17837
570-8898-0058
Gilly’s Lilies
370 Chestnut St.
Mifflinburg, PA 17844
570-551-0806
Stein’s Flowers & Gifts
370 Chestnut St.
Mifflinburg, PA 17844
570-524-9933