January articles about health repeat the good advice we all know we should follow: eat healthy foods, exercise daily, and don’t smoke. Avoid large amounts of fat, sugar and alcohol is always the next subject of the paragraphs that follow.
Whether we heed these instructions or not, we know about them. Perhaps Dr. Anne Ivie’s approach about working to find ways to make improvements in all aspects of our lives would work better for some folks.
“For the New Year, I recommend for everyone to evaluate yourself in four areas: spiritually, socially, physically and intellectually,” said Ivie, a family medicine physician at Family Practice Center, in Selinsgrove. “What are you already doing in these areas? As you do this, you can also start to see ways you want to improve.”
Ivie’s strategy begins with a piece of paper and a pen. Write down these headings: Spiritual, Social, Physical and Intellectual. Then, list ideas, concerns, and goals under each category.
As you examine your list, look at each notation. What ideas, if you make a change, would make your life better? Do you need to spend more time with family? Write that down. Want to work on physical strength? Study a particular topic? Find a church that resonates with you? Write it all down.
“You can take one (change) at a time, or oft times there is a large overlap and you can cover multiple things with one change,” Ivie said. “Refer to this list and modify it as the year goes on. Keep track of what you have done and where you want to get to.”
With each new improvement, your life will fall more in line with what you want it to be, and you’ll find a stronger sense of balance and accomplishment.
“It works, but you must do it,” Ivie said. “Which I am now reminding myself. I will do better this year than last. You can, too.”
Set smaller fitness goals
“Maybe not necessarily focus on weight, but on increasing the number of workouts you do,” said Amato, part-owner with Jatoya Troutman and Stephanie Keith of Stack’D Fit gym and physical fitness center, in Selinsgrove. “Maybe commit to just two workouts a week. That seems a lot more sustainable.”
As a physical therapist, Amato is always on the lookout for ways to prevent injury, and taking care of our bodies by maintaining core strength and flexibility does that. If you’re just starting, consider aquatic exercises to help you increase strength and flexibility so you can graduate to more intense exercise.
Amato added, “Sometimes the stigma of a gym is tough for people, especially those who are overweight. We can coach them through taking those first steps.”
She also enjoys seeing kids improve in the classes Stack’D Fit offers. Even athletic kids, Amato said, can develop terrible exercise habits.
“We’re just cleaning up form and trying to instill a love of movement in our kids so they want to work out as adults,” she said. “So they will be healthy humans and, again, get the benefits of injury prevention.”
Like Dr. Ivie’s suggestion for improving health in all aspects of our lives, Amato pointed out how good exercise can be for mental health.
“I think people would be surprised to find how calming it can be,” she said.
That exercise doesn’t have to take place in a gym or a class. Anything that involves movement can be a boost to good physical and mental health.
“Take the New Year and try to find something you love to do,” Amato said, “rather than doing something you feel you have to do.”