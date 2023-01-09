Come one, come all, to The Pennsylvania Corn, Fruit, Vegetable, Dairy Products, and Wool Show.
That’s what the Pennsylvania State Farm Show was called when it opened its doors in January 1917 for the first statewide extravaganza. The 2023 Farm Show, being held this week from January 7-14, is the 107th of these shows. Back in full force this year after going virtual in 2021 and scaled down in 2022 for COVID, the PA Department of Agriculture organizers are expecting to welcome countless exhibitors and visitors to the “largest indoor agricultural event in the world.”
On a site that covers nearly one million square feet in eight major halls and three arenas, the Farm Show usually attracts about a half a million visitors each year. That’s hard to measure precisely with free admission, so the organizers count parked cars and make a best guestimate. The Farm Show Complex is located in Harrisburg at 2300 N. Cameron Street.
The PA Farm Show is part state fair, where farmers and 4-H’ers throughout the state can compete for Blue Ribbons, and part agricultural exhibition, where non-farmers can learn all about what Pennsylvania’s farmers do. It does a good job of promoting “awareness of agriculture,” said dairy farmer Bob Hauck of Troxelville. Back when he showed dairy cows there, he was always amazed at “how much people don’t know about what farmers do.”
Everyone wanted to touch his cows and asked a lot of questions. They were surprised at how warm the cows felt, with a body temperature of 101.5°. And they were “blown away” by how much milk an ordinary cow gives and surprised to learn that farmers don’t milk cows 24 hours a day.
Now that his kids are grown and he’s no longer taking animals to the fair, Hauck seldom goes. He finds that it’s aimed not so much at the farmers as at the consumers of farm products. “It’s pitched to John Q. Public,” he said, “and that’s not a bad thing. It’s especially nice for the city people who have no direct connection to the farm.”
Katherine Rapp, a 4-H member from Shamokin Township who is showing sheep at the Farm Show and riding rodeo, likes that aspect of the Farm Show. “I really enjoy talking to the public,” she said. “It’s good to spread what we do.”
Rapp has been hard at work these past months preparing for the Farm Show. She has walked her market sheep every day, whenever possible, to get them ready to show, and she has worked with the breeder sheep as well on her family’s farm.
Katherine and her younger sister Amanda are also competing in the high school rodeo events at the Farm Show. For that, they have practiced with their horses every day they could at their grandmother’s farm Katherine’s best event is the pole bender, a sort of slalom on horseback. She also does barrel racing, goat tying, and calf roping.
With the sky getting dark at 5:30 p.m. or earlier these days, it’s been hard to get enough practice time after school, so Katherine has had to alternate between riding horses and working with the sheep to take full advantage of the limited daylight hours available.
Rapp says showing sheep at the Farm Show is very similar to competing at the Bloomsburg Fair, just on a larger scale. Her family is taking ten breeding sheep, two market sheep, and one heifer to the show for judging.
Blue Ribbon Pies
Local farmers and craftspeople from throughout our area have been practicing and preparing for the Farm Show for months now. From baking, to spinning and weaving, to square dancing, to riding rodeo, to driving draft horses, they have been perfecting their crafts.
Mary Carol Hess, of Rush Township, will take her baked goods to Harrisburg — an apple pie, a chocolate peanut butter cake, and an angel food cake. To qualify for the Farm Show, a baker must already be a first-place winner at one of the 70 fairs held across the state during the year.
In August, Hess took first for her angel food and chocolate cakes at the Montour-Delong Fair and a first for apple pie at the Northumberland County Fair. She also won a Blue Ribbon for Best of Show in baking at the Northumberland Fair.
“I love the smaller fairs,” she said, “especially the Northumberland and the Montour-Delong. They always make me think of ‘Charlotte’s Web.’”
At the Farm Show, she must duplicate her previous winning creations for the judges. Taste and appearance count, but also creativity. “You need to find an unusual spin,” said Hess.
Her “black and blue” apple pie this year features both blueberries and raspberries among the apples and has a basket weave crust. The chocolate cake has coffee in the batter, a layer of peanut butter filling, and then chocolate icing with peanut butter accents. For the angel food, she swirls blueberry syrup through the batter before baking and then finishes it with blue buttercream frosting trimmed with blueberries.
“I bake my entries at home on Friday for the Saturday judging,” said Hess. “Unfortunately, the angel food isn’t judged until Sunday morning, so it has to sit an extra day.”
“Winning a ribbon at the Farm Show is hard,” said Hess. “There are some bakers who seem to win every time.” She has been competing at the Farm Show for eight years now, and her dream is to take a blue ribbon for apple pies. Thus far she has managed to reach the top 25 but never the top five. As her brother-in-law says, though, by way of encouragement, “At least you know that you’ve got one of the top 70 apple pies in Pennsylvania.”
Cake or pie entries are set out on tables, 14 to a table, with one judge for each table. They look and taste a sliver, then choose which ones to advance to the next round. Then the judges all take a close look and a taste of all 25 of the semi-finalists. Together they choose the top five, and then finally the top one. By the end of the judging, with so many tastings, a hefty wedge has been carved out of each cake or pie.
Last year’s apple pie winner made a crust shaped into a basket, with dough tinted red and green and sugar sprinkled all over. “It’s not what you’d bake for your family,” Hess said, “but it was a work of art.”
Sheep to Shawl
Baking is mostly a solo occupation, done in the home. Weaving is usually a solo activity, too. But at the Farm Show, weaving has been elevated to high drama in the popular “Sheep to Shawl” competition that has spectators on the edge of their seats. As the clock ticks down, the teams spin and weave as fast as their fingers can move. Will they finish in time?
“It's a blur,” said Libby Beiler, leader of the Time Warp team, the perennial champion of the Sheep to Shawl competition. Teams have just two and a half hours to shear the sheep, card the wool, spin the thread, and weave a finished scarf. And despite the short deadline, that scarf is expected to be a work of art.
Libby Beiler, of Limestone Township in Montour County, has led her team to a first-place finish twelve times since 2003. Only Beiler and Carl Geissinger, the shearer, who comes from Reedsville, have been part of the team all those years.
The present group includes four others: Jeff Johnstonbaugh of Northumberland, who cards the wool, and three spinners, Katherine Dashner, of Woolrich, Susan Reel, of Masseyburg, and Emily Kephart, of Philadelphia, who create the thread for Beiler to weave into a scarf.
The whole team gets together about twice a year to practice their teamwork and to bring new members up to speed. “We can’t dilly dally around,” said Beiler. Participating teams are also required to do two other competitions or demos during the year. This year they did one at the town park in Lewisburg and one at an alpaca farm in southern Pennsylvania.
It has been three years since Time Warp last competed at the Farm Show. The 2021 show was cancelled, and they chose to skip the 2022 show over Covid concerns. So, the theme they planned for 2021, “Victory Garden Revisited,” will finally get to be used. “It’s still relevant,” said Beiler, “with Covid prompting so many people to plant gardens.”
The trip to the Farm Show requires some heavy lifting, with three spinning wheels, a 36” heavy wooden loom, shearing equipment, and a sheep to be transported. Only the carder, who uses a hand-held wire brush, can travel light.
Teamwork is the secret to Time Warp’s repeated success in this competition. The clock starts when the shearer begins to take off the wool, and no one can begin processing any of it until the sheep is totally shorn. Then the carder starts combing the wool and passing it on to the spinners. If he falls behind, the spinners fall behind, and then the weaver runs out of yarn.
The tricky thing, said Beiler, is that the three spinners “have to match each other in thickness and amount of twist in the thread.” The quality of the spinning is crucial. “You can’t hide bumps and irregularities and twists in the weaving,” she said, “no matter how hard you try.”
“Too tight twists in the yarn will make the finished shawl hang like an hourglass,” said Beiler. The finished product is carefully examined by three judges, using four pages of criteria. “Just a point or two can determine the winner,” said Beiler.
The Sheep to Shawl event is always on Wednesday afternoons at 3:00 p.m. in the small arena. Later that evening is the shawl auction, where the day’s masterpieces are auctioned to the highest bidder. The price depends on the state of the economy and how many are bidding, according to Beiler. Prices paid for a Time Warp shawl have ranged from $1,200 to $2,900, which is split among the six members.
Swing Your Partner
Fancy footwork draws spectators to the Farm Show’s large arena on Monday evening, where square dancers from throughout the state get to show their stuff. Usually, there are about 60 squares, each made up of eight dancers, dancing simultaneously to a single caller.
The Country Twirlers, based in Selinsgrove, draw members from Selinsgrove and Lock Haven and Middleburg and Mifflinville and State College. Started in 1980, it is the only square dance group still active in the immediate area. All year, they hold dances every Tuesday night.
Every Sunday since October their group of more than thirty dancers have been meeting at the home of Delavan and Shirley Whitenight near Mooresburg to learn the calls required at this year’s Farm Show. They plan to enter three squares, or 24 dancers, in the competition.
Glenn Stuck of Selinsgrove, the caller, says there are about 100 calls you have to learn. In addition, there is the boys’ part and the girls’ part for each call. If the numbers don’t match up, a woman can take the man’s part or vice versa and dress the part.
For the Farm Show, teams planning to participate receive detailed information in advance about songs and choreography, and they work to perfect the five competition dances. One song on this year’s list is “This Land Is Your Land,” with a sequence of 17 calls to be learned. At practices, Stuck does the calling, but at the Farm Show, he will join one of the squares as a dancer. At practices, he also films You Tube videos, which he posts online for the group to study. Others often tune in, too, for help in learning the dances.
Glenn and Tina Stuck have participated in all but three Farm Show square dance competitions since 1977, and Delavan and Shirley Whitenight have competed for 20 years.
“I used to dance till I had blisters on my feet,” said Stuck.
Both the Stucks and the Whitenights have three generations of their families doing square dancing. In fact, for the Farm Show, the Whitenights have enough dancers to make an all-family square.
The competition is open to dancers from 5 to 99, and there are three divisions, according to age. In 2016, the Country Twirlers coached a group of students from the Danville Middle School and took them to the Farm Show, where they won a Blue Ribbon. One of the boys, in seventh grade then, went on to dance regularly with the group for the next five years.
Multiple Blue Ribbons are handed out in the competition. With three judges watching 60 squares at once, they can’t be too picky, so “you get a Blue Ribbon as long as you don’t screw up too obviously,” said Stuck. “Really it’s more of a competition against yourselves.”
Dancing with the Percherons
Amy Snover, owner of seven gigantic Percheron horses, is also into choreography.
To ready her teams of horses to perform and compete in dozens of pulling classes at the Farm Show, she spends countless hours with them and with the seven teenage 4-H members who help her show them.
Draft horses are big, and to harness them, a step stool is essential. Irish, a 12-year-old Percheron gelding, is 6’3” at the shoulder. Snover’s tallest horse is 6’7”. At the Farm Show, they pull wagons, pull carts, and compete in conformation categories.
While moving, they are judged on how they look, how they move, how well matched they are, their style of motion, how well controlled they are, and how close to identical their motions and appearance are.
Matching pairs and getting them to work together is practically a full-time job, one Snover fits into her schedule as an ER doctor at Geisinger.
She takes her horses out in pairs to pull wagons at least twice a week. “Most people aren’t driving horses this time of year,” she said, “but we drive them until the Farm Show is over in January.” The horses have a nice winter coat, so they don’t get cold, and they work up a sweat, but the drivers need a blanket to keep warm.
A usual ride is 2-3 miles on back roads and across fields, except when too wet or during hunting season.
“Amy goes out in all weather,” said her helper and neighbor Jamie Bergey. “It’s all good except when you get rain in the face.”
Jamie’s son and daughter, ages 13 and 10, are part of Snover’s team of 4-H’ers who help her show the horses. They come by over the weekend to practice driving the carts and to learn showmanship. At the Farm Show, in one contest, they are given 30 minutes to decorate their horse and wagon and then present it to the judges.
Other showmanship classes allow the young handlers to show they know how to present a horse. Here it is not so much the horse that is judged but the handler.
Halter classes are competitions where the horse itself is judged, on how well it meets breed standards, how it is put together, how it moves, and so on. This judging is run much like a dog show but on a much larger scale, with most horses weighing 2,000 pounds or more. Besides Percherons, draft horses include Belgians and Clydesdales.
Draft horse competition goes on for three full days, and then there are demonstrations of draft horse hitching and driving throughout the week.
Besides traditional pulling of carts and wagons, Snover’s team competes in some specialty classes, such as side-by-side racing and “feed sturry,” in which teams must load and unload bales of straw as they go. Snover especially likes the unicorn race, which hitches a triangle of horses, the usual matched pair plus one in front. The front horse often doesn’t want to stay out front, so the driver has to encourage him. Snover’s “unicorn” horse is Rascal, a 6-yr-old male gelding.
One class that rewards creativity is the “commercial hitch” competition, in which the traditional wagon is replaced by another conveyance, such as a hearse or a Cinderella coach.
All the 4-H members know how to harness and to drive. At the Farm Show, Snover reserves a few competitions for herself, including the 4-horse hitch, the tandem classes, the feed scurry and the unicorn class.
When Snover takes her show on the road, it is quite an entourage. To the Farm Show, she brings five horses, about 15 people, and enough food and bedding to last the week. For the horses, that means 40-50 bales of hay and 10 bags of grain. Each horse eats close to a 40-lb bale of hay each day as well as 3-6 lb. of grain twice daily. Snover purchases some of the bedding straw once there, since she needs about 60 bales, enough to clean stalls twice daily, just like at home. Each horse will also drink about 20 gallons of water daily.
Her people need to eat, too, so she plans enough to feed a crew of 15 for the show weekend and the 5-6 that stay the rest of the week. “I bring anything that can be done in a crock pot plus an unbelievable amount of snack food!” she said.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show is open 8 am to 8 p.m. daily, January 7-13 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 14. Events can also be viewed from home on cable channel PCN-TV. For those without cable, a single-day subscription can be purchased at pcntv.com to stream events to you.
When the Farm Show ends on Saturday, Snover will load up her horses and drive them home to relax in a warm barn for the winter. The weavers might put away their looms and spinning wheels and take a break for a while. But the bakers will keep baking and farmers keep caring for their livestock and the dancers keep dancing every week. And, with any luck, spring will be here before you know it.