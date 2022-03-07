If you could define the COVID-19 pandemic in a song, which would it be? Chances are that the theme song may have changed quite frequently over the course of the last two years. For those at Primary Health Network, our theme song started out with, “It’s the End of the World as We Know It,” which then evolved into, “If You’re Going Through Hell, Keep On Moving,” and, as of recently, “Rise Up,” by Andra Day — a song that celebrates perseverance, courage and confidence.
The global coronavirus pandemic has and continues to change the world at a rapid pace. Millions of people have perished worldwide, economies have faltered and political and racial divisions continue to widen. However, as the song says,
“You’re broken down and tired
Of living life on a merry-go-round
And you can’t find the fighter
But I see it in you, so we gonna walk it out
And move mountains
And I’ll rise up…”
So how do we, as individuals and as a community, persevere in a world that tells us otherwise? Here are some tips for coping and practicing resilience:
- Give grace. With new challenges comes stress. Living through an ever-changing public crisis has placed pressure and emphasis on us to grow and set higher intentions for our lives. Stop comparing yourself to others and set realistic expectations.
- Continue to connect socially. Check in on others: family members, friends, colleagues.
- Proactively manage stress. Move your body, do your best to get adequate sleep, eat healthy and practice mindfulness. Practicing mindfulness focuses on being aware of what you’re feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment.
- Focus on the good. The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a plethora of side effects — and some of them are surprisingly positive; specifically in health care and medicine. Some advancements include improvements to vaccine development, remote health care and advanced viral diagnostics and treatments. Examples of those advanced diagnostics and testing include monoclonal antibody treatments, a treatment that can be used on eligible, non-hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms, and as of recently, the FDA approved an oral antiviral for treatment of COVID-19.
COVID fatigue is real, but it is important to recognize that this difficult time will pass, and whether we like it or not, preventative measures such as hand washing, social distancing, wearing a mask and vaccination continue to reduce COVID-19 spread and hospitalization rates worldwide. The art of being resilient is to view change as an opportunity that better aligns your priorities with your purpose. So let’s focus less on fear, anxiety and hopelessness, and more on a sense of hope and satisfaction in our overall lives, so that our theme song can finally change to “Here Comes the Sun.”