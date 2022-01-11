The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
1929 - 1968
We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now.
Dr. King was a Baptist minister who rose to national prominence in the Civil Rights Movement in the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955. After dedicating his life and ministry to non-violence, he was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn.
In 1964, Dr. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
President Ronald Regan signed the legislation creating a national holiday to honor Dr. King in 1986.
Out of the Mountain of Despair, a Stone of Hope is located in downtown Washington, DC.
The memorial honors Dr. King Jr.'s legacy and the ongoing
struggle for freedom, equality and justice. A prominent
leader in the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. King was a tireless
advocate for racial equality, the working class, and the oppressed
around the world.
WORDS TO REMEMBER
The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education. Written in the student newspaper, The Maroon Tiger at Moorehouse College, 1947
A riot is the language of the unheard. "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence," 1967.
I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Washington, D. C., August 28, 1968
The perfect gift for Dr. King's 93rd birthday on Jan
If, at the age of 93, Dr. King were still with us, he would applaud the men and women who are working tirelessly to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Bill into law. What an appropriate birthday gift that would be.