pic·nic
[ˈpikˌnik]
NOUN
- an outing or occasion that involves taking a packed meal to be eaten outdoors
The question for the day — when we open the door to venture outside is — will it be winter or summer? The really cool thing about picnics is that you can have one on a cold winter day of ice fishing or an a scorching day next to a pond.
Tamara and Van Wagner live in Liberty Township, Montour County. They are the parents of two sons, ages 15 and 17. The entire family loves outdoor activities: hiking, biking, fishing and tree climbing — to name a few. Van is a certified arborist. in September, he will be teaching high school students at Danville High School about agriculture and its importance to the health of many living organizms.
Van's first love is teaching, but he has many other talents. He writes and plays music when he is not teaching someone about our region's heritage and treasures. Tamara has a background in environmental science, so her love of the outdoors is an important part of her life and career.
Their trip to Devil's Featherbed on PA Game Lands 115 on Montour Ridge included a challenging hike, so they were ready to enjoy their picnic — happily perched on a rock. Their smiles prove that picnics are not just for warm summer days.
Van shares: Our picnic menu this day was PA-grown macintosh apples and a hearty trail mix.
Other favorite picnic destinations for our family include the following:
Ricketts Glen, Columbia, Luzerne and Sullivan Counties
Lover's Leap, Montour County
Boxcar Rocks; Lebanon County
In a canoe anywhere on the Susquehanna River, in any county
Liberty Furnace on Montour Ridge on PA game lands 115.
Van is always happy to share music and all sorts of interesting information on his website: http://www.vanwagnermusic.com