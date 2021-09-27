The Thai cuisine at Siam Restaurant & Bar in downtown Lewisburg has kept customers coming through the doors for the last decade.
Lewisburg is a small town and had not had anything like Thai food as an eatery option until the Pinters, Poy and Adrian, changed that on Aug. 9, 2011. That was the day they opened the doors of their restaurant.
Adrian Pinter met his wife in Thailand, where the couple wed before moving to Boston. Life in that city seemed to have too much hustle and bustle, so, in 2009, the Pinters relocated to Adrian’s hometown of Lewisburg. When Pinter met her future husband, she was a teacher, but she was always cooking with her mother and grandmothers and she also worked for her aunt’s restaurant in Northern Thailand.
It was Adrian who suggested Poy introduce Thai food to Lewisburg. “I did catering from my home at first,” she said because she wanted to get a feel for the kind of patronage that might be available in this part of rural Pennsylvania. Since Adrian’s father was a Bucknell professor, “I knew a lot of Bucknell professors who would come to my home,” she said. Needless to say, the word about delicious Thai food being available locally spread quickly to the students.
The first location for the Siam Café was on Market Street in Lewisburg. Before the doors opened, people were stopping and asking how soon they could come to dine.
“Everyone was so nice,” she added. Pinter said a friend helped promote that opening day in 2011, and, to this day, she is amazed by the crowd that appeared. “People were waiting for new cuisine,” she said.
In those early days, the menu consisted of a few selections and two appetizers. “I kept adding dishes to the menu. Every year I go back home and get more ideas. It inspires me,” she shared. When folks initially visited the restaurant, the go-to item was the Thai dish, Pad Thai. Other popular dishes include chicken cashew and items made with curry. “We don’t make anything extra spicy,” said Pinter, “only if they ask for it. We can put (the spice) on the side. People like that.”
Initially, two people were on the staff at Siam Restaurant, but with “luck,” as Pinter called it, she found a Thai chef in Danville. He had been at the same establishment for 15 years and was ready to make a transition. “I got him, and all of the sudden we were more and more busy.”
Two years after that initial start, at 512 Market Street, the need for a larger facility became apparent. Poy and Adrian made the decision to purchase the building two doors down from the cafe at 518 Market St. At that time, they also decided to add a bar to the restaurant and the name became Siam Restaurant & Bar. With that move, the seating increased from 15 to 60 and was then nearly doubled when the Pinters added outdoor dining. “We can feed more than 100,” she said. Also, there are plans for a permanent pavilion soon, Poy added.
Clearly, it is the food that has folks pouring into the Market Street venue. New items on the menu include weekly specials, which are very popular, according to Pinter. She added new dishes which are also doing really well — especially the seafood options. One of the favorites is a pineapple boat filled with seafood. The restaurant also offers gluten free and vegan options. A popular vegan salad is the Buddha Bowl which features black beans, chickpeas and rice.
The business is working on expanding to a full bar with cocktails: current crowd favorites include the Thai basil mojitos and Thai tea with rum.
The restaurant offers take-out and the community was appreciative of that option during the pandemic. Having that opportunity meant the reastaurant closed for only two weeks during all of last year. The take-out option was a hit, and in addition to feeding folks in Lewisburg, Poy delivered takeout on one night a week to Danville and on another night to Selinsgrove. She said the business faired well and she is extremely appreciative of the support of the neighboring communities.
Like business owners in many small towns, Pinter shared her concerns with neighbors as they worked to keep their businesses viable during the pandemic.
“We wanted to do what we could to bring the people back into town,” she continued. “And now the people are coming back in to eat and they are so nice and supportive.”
Poy shared that a visit to Siam Restaurant & Bar showcases the ambience of a Thai Street setting. On the back patio, the fresh aroma of herbs, peppers and a growing garden add to the enjoyment of a visit. Hungry patrons continue to find their way to Market Street where they pour over the menu and ask “if it’s spicy.”
This summer, the restaurant commemorated its 10-year anniversary with a celebration that included live music and free samples. “We’re thinking about offering live music every week,” she said and the Pinters have started to rent out the back room of their facility for parties and meetings.
Since that first 15-seat café opened 10 years ago, so many things have happened, but when Pinters thinks back to the initial plans, she said she is amazed at the progress. “I don’t ever have a specific plan. I just went with my gut,” she said.
Lewisburg is more than just home to her business and, although it is her husband’s hometown, it has become hers as well. “I feel safe here. I know more people here than my husband! I guess I’m stuck here,” she said with a laugh.
To see the full menu of items that are available at the Siam Restaurant an Bar, visit http://www.siamlewisburg.com.