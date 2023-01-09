If you’re new to skiing — or snowboarding — getting started can be a little daunting. How should you condition your body to prepare? Where are the best places locally to hit the slopes? What equipment do you need? What food sources help the body maintain optimal energy?
Three experts weigh-in on these important topics: Matt McElroy, MD, Sports Medicine Doctor at Geisinger and U.S. Ski Team doctor, Bill Davenport who owns Ski Valley in Danville, and Kimberly Crisswell, Nutritionist andDietician at Evangelical Community Hospital.
As a full-time Sports Medicine physician and traveling doctor with the U.S. Ski Team, Dr. McElroy has seen his fair share of skiing-related injuries, many of which could have been avoided.
When traveling with the U.S. Ski Team for a week at a time in countries like Sweden, Norway, Finland and Switzerland, he said, “They'll travel from location to location, so you take care of whatever they need; it could be anything from breathing issues to basic issues like joint, tendon, muscle problems.”
For casual skiers, McElroy said he sees a lot of knee-related issues, “Knee injuries are the most common orthopedic condition, as well as shoulder and wrist injuries and muscle strains.”
He said the most important thing novice skiers can do is condition their body on dry land — long before heading down the slopes.
If you're thinking about going to Montage or one of the local ski areas this winter, it’s best to start getting your body in shape before you go, he said, Strength training such as resistance training of large muscle groups like quadriceps and hip muscles, and starting to build your aerobic fitness are the place to begin.
"You really don't want to wait for the day and decide, ‘Oh, I'm gonna go ski all day and hope for the best.’ But some people don't appreciate or remember that,” Dr. McElroy said.
He continued, “It's a pretty aerobic- and physically-demanding sport. If you ski a full day, you can wear your body out. Not all injuries, but some injuries are at least partially preventable if you really prepare your body with strength conditioning before the season.”
Dr. McElroy noted that simply taking 5-minutes to stretch and warm up major muscle groups can be immensely helpful to injury prevention.
Dr. McElroy and Ski Valley owner Bill Davenport praise the many local slopes that Central Pennsylvanians have access to including: Montage Mountain, Ski Sawmill Resort, Camelback, Shawnee Mountain, Jack Frost and Big Boulder to name a few.
Dr. McElroy said, “Kids can learn to ski at Ski Sawmill. I like it because it’s quiet, family-run and not that crowded. As the kids want a little more terrain, Montage is a nice spot.”
Davenport, who started his bike, ski, and skateboard shop 50 years ago in downtown Danville said he prefers Elk Mountain because it has good terrain, good snow quality, and usually isn’t as crowded.
In addition to pre-conditioning the body, Davenport said that well-fitted boots and a properly-fitted safety helmet are essential to skiing safely. Ski Valley fits Dalbello, K2 and Roxa boots and specializes in safety helmets, weather-resistant clothing, ski gear, and of course skis and snowboards. Ski Valley sells a variety of snowboards by K2, Rossignol, Elan, Volkl and several others, making sure that height, weight, and ski style are considered with each customer. Ski Valley also has a highly-skilled service department that specializes in ski gear maintenance, plus bike wheel building, suspension, and custom builds.
Once you’ve conditioned the body, secured proper equipment and clothing, and decided what ski slope best suits your needs, it’s time to pack healthy, energy-sustaining snacks.
Kimberly Criswell, a Dietitian/Nutritionist with Bariatrics of Evangelical said, “When traveling, it's convenient to have healthy, shelf-stable or pre-packaged snacks packed or arrange for a grocery delivery after you arrive. I like to travel with bottled water, nuts, dried fruit, roasted chickpeas or soybeans, and whole grain crackers. I arrange for a grocery delivery or purchase of fresh fruits, hummus, baby carrots, and yogurt after arrival.”
She recommends packing water or hot tea for hydration, fruit, whole grains, and yogurt for carbohydrate intake, hummus or roasted soybeans (soynuts) for slow-digesting carbohydrates and protein. She cautions that simple carbohydrates in liquid form, like fruit juice, will give energy quickly, but could also cause a spike in blood sugar.
While many people will pack high-protein bars, Kim said, “I encourage people to be cautious about foods with a large amount of sugar or fat added because they might contain more calories than can be burned during a session of activity.”
She said that in general, 60-90 grams protein per day will be sufficient for most people. Endurance activities increase carbohydrate needs, because that is the main muscle fuel. Carbohydrate needs increase by approximately 15 grams per hour for moderate intensity activity and 30-50 grams per hour for high intensity activity.
Dr. McElroy said, “In Pennsylvania, [in the winter] we get gloomy and not-so-pleasant days, and it's hard to go out and do some of the outdoor things you would normally do. Skiing is one of the few things that has a controlled place for you to go get some exercise. It is a sport that people can participate at almost any age, from 2 years old to 82; skiing is pretty forgiving on your joints. It's a nice community activity that can be shared with family or friends. Cross country or downhill skiing are two of the underutilized recreation options in Pennsylvania.”