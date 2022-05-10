The Susquehanna Valley is known for its beautiful scenery, but the various geographic features in the area support a wide variety of recreational activities.
Increasing interest in outdoor recreation is one of the reasons the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is hosting the 2022 Outdoor Expo on June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, at Shikellamy State Park. The demonstrations and displays will take place in the Marina section of the park on ____ Island. However, anyone attending who has never visited Shikellamy Lookout, should do so before you leave the area. The view of the West and North Branches of the Susquehanna River provides an incredible view of the valley.
John Zaktansky of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Assoc, Inc., one of the sponsors of the Expo, said Shikellamy State Park was chosen because it's a central location along the Susquehanna River — and within Pennsylvania. "So, we thought it'd be the perfect place to bring [the outdoor] community together,” said John Zaktansky of Susquehanna Riverkeepers.
“With the onset of the pandemic," said Alana Jajko, Director of Communications and Outreach for SGP, "we saw a lot of new folks outside hiking, biking, kayaking.” She continued by explaining that, with so many new recreational opportunities, there is a need for displays, educational exhibits and presentations. Jayjko assures both novices and experts in a sport, that they'll find something helpful or of interest at the Expo.
SGP is planning an event similar to those held in many other states. Until now, Pennsylvania has gone without one on this scale. To date, more than 50 exhibitors have expressed interest in staffing a booth at the event.
Exhibitors will be divided into four activity zones: On-Land, On-Water, On-Wheels and Adventure & Advocacy.
“The On-Land Activity Zone offers a chance for visitors to test and purchase gear and apparel for all land-based recreation,” said Jajko. This includes hiking, camping, climbing and more. Some organizations that plan to attend are Susquehanna Valley Disc Golf, Levitation Climbing and South Central Pennsylvania Climbers.
The On-Water Activity Zone will have equipment demonstrations and clinics involving water activities. “So, things like kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and ... all of that supporting gear and equipment would be in that activity zone,” Jajko said. American Fly Fishing Company, Long Level Marina and Susquehanna Outfitters are a few of those who will be attending.
The On-Wheels Activity Zone will feature equipment and information surrounding the world of cycling. A youth bike rodeo is in the planning stages and bike tuneups and other related booth will be on site, she said. Exhibitors/demonstrators in this zone will have the Bald Eagle Mountain Bike Association and UnPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley, among others.
The Adventure and Advocacy Zone differs from the other three. The educational tent and presentations area as well as storytelling via outdoor panels , nonprofit tabling, HealthPartners, and other groups and clubs in the outdoor field will be located in the A&AZ. There will also be an opportunity to register to volunteer with some of these organizations. This section will house most of the vendors. Among them will be The Children’s Museum Inc, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation.
The expo will also hold clinics throughout the day: educational clinics, rock climbing presentations, roping techniques, fly fishing lessons and many others will be housed in the A&AZ.that will include more educational sessions throughout the day. One Jajko expressed particular interest in was the disc golf demonstration that will be held.
Andy Klinger, of Susquehanna Valley Disc Golf, was put in touch with the expo through his involvement with the Selinsgrove Disc Golf Classic. He said that his booth will have information about local courses, how to be involved in the sport at the amateur to professional levels and how to get a course installed in your area. There will be an interactive portion as well, which Klinger will lead.
“I plan to demonstrate throwing techniques, from different grips and different types of throws used to shape the flight path of the disc, to proper form and the throwing motion,” he said.
Klinger said he is excited to see what the expo can do for the future of disc golf in the Valley. He hopes it will attract new players, as well as open the door for new courses to be built in the area.
Although many of the clinics will focus on introductions to their respective topics, Jajko said there will be plenty to do for already established enthusiasts.
In Pennsylvania, Jaiko noted, there is a lack of retailers for outdoor gear and professional instruction. "We saw this as an opportunity to bring those that do exist to a central location,” she said.
Another demonstration that Jajko highlighted was a log raft demo by local re-enactor and educator, Van Wagner. He will demonstrate how to build a raft during his presentation. After that, he'll follow with a musical performance.
John Zaktansky, Executive Director of Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, one of the sponsors of the event, organized the musical performances that will be enjoyed throughout the day. He added that the SRKA will have a booth at the Adventure & Advocacy Zone that will share information about the river and the challenges that are facing it. A roundtable discussion to talk about some of the invasive species that have invaded the river's waterways will also be held.
Visitors can enter a raffle for the opportunity to win a Perception Joyride 10 kayak, valued at $679 at the SGP booth.
Andrew Miller, Executive Director of Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, one of the major sponsors of the event, said the Visitors Bureau, and the other sponsors and participants, hope to turn this into a yearly event, attracting people from all over the country to the Valley and its wide variety of recreational activities
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, along with its partners, is a local nonprofit organization that looks to preserve natural formations along the Susquehanna Greenway — a series of parks, trails and outdoor spaces. They host several events and workshops every year to encourage Valley residents to spend time outdoors.