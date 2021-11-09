Someone needs to bring the song books and you need a meeting place, but, otherwise, Christmas caroling doesn’t require much preparation. No one cares if you have a great voice, but you will get to spend time with friends of all ages who are full of holiday spirit and there will be — fingers crossed — cookies and cocoa before you go home!
Joyce Byers grew up in a community rich in the tradition of the German immigrants who settled Lancaster County. Decorating the tree, baking 20 kinds of cookies with her mother and grandmother, and singing the songs of the season are the memories she treasures from her childhood.
At Drexel University, Joyce studied fashion design and it was there she met her future husband, Bob. After graduation, Joyce worked for three years as a designer for a children’s clothing company. However, nearly all of her adult life has been devoted to the design and creation of Christmas carolers — Byers’ Carolers.
To explain how she came up with the idea of making carolers, Joyce said that like most young couples, they didn’t have much money for Christmas decorations. However, she didn’t like the aluminum trees with blue lights and ornaments that were popular at the time. Joyce said those trees did not celebrate the warmth of the season. As she worked to create that “warmth” in their home, she was thinking about how everyone loves singing Christmas carols. That spark of an idea led her to design and make several carolers as a centerpiece for their dining room table.
Visitors were impressed with the charming centerpiece and a friend suggested the carolers were so clever she should make them to sell. The next year, a few were sold at neighborhood shops, but Joyce credits the beginning of her company’s success to a Women’s Exchange in Wayne, Pa. The exchange worked with women, many of whom were stay-at-home moms, to offer their hand crafted items to participating exchanges and retailers to sell. Joyce points out that for many women it was a way to earn a few extra dollars at a time when most women were stay-at-home moms.
As sales of carolers were increasing, Bob’s construction business was experiencing a slow-down during a dip in the national economy. Recognizing Joyce’s success, he made the decision to join her full-time in the business. Their son, Jeff, said, “At the time Byers’ Choice Ltd. was incorporated in 1978, my father had always wanted to start his own business and my mother’s creativity presented him with the opportunity. They both saw the Carolers as a small Christmas handcraft and had no idea back then that it would grow into an international holiday tradition that would continue to be popular more than 40 years later.”
Bob took a selection of carolers to a gift show in New York City and it was immediately obvious that he was a natural salesman. He returned from the show with lots of orders for carolers, but, now the question was, how were they going to fill all of those orders? A company that began at their dining room table moved to their garage and successively larger work spaces. Their final production home is at their current headquarters.
After they graduated from college, the Byers’ sons, Bob, Jr. and Jeff joined the company. Bob, Jr. oversees production and Jeff manages marketing and design.
Continuing to grow their business required employees who loved Christmas and had a little artistic talent or wanted to learn. Joyce fondly refers to these employees as “artisans,” and, she adds, “It is their attention to detail as they paint, dress and pose the carolers that creates something wonderfully unique.”
To begin the creation of a caroler, Joyce sculpts a head from which a mold is created. After the heads are turned out of the mold, an artisan “cleans up” the face which was slightly distorted when it came out of the mold. Another artisan paints the faces and another forms the body from a hanger that is anchored in a plaster base that is painted green. The body is then formed with tissue paper.
Each artisan who assembles a caroler is given all of the “parts” to complete 100 carolers. These include the heads, the bodies, the wigs, and the fabric pieces and accessories. Joyce has always selected all of the fabrics and accessories that are used for the carolers. Adjusting the drape of the clothing or changing a pose are ways in which a dresser adds life and personality to each caroler. The final step is a tiny holly leaf that will adorn the character. Perhaps it will be on the hat or a collar or on a special feature of the costume. Bob, Jr., Joyce’s son, said, “The expression of joy that can be found in any Caroler comes directly from the love and caring that our skilled artisans put into their work. They bring the magic of Christmas to life everyday.”
Sadly, Bob, Sr. passed away last year. Although their loss is still very new, Joyce and her sons will continue the Byers’ Choice Ltd. traditions they established as a family. Joyce, Bob, Jr. and Jeff Byers, in partnership with every member of their team, will continue their work to celebrate the season with Carolers that will provide holiday “warmth” for years to come.