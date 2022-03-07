In the midst of a pandemic, in a once-vacant building, what was intended as a pop-up enterprise has become a year-round business, thanks to an agreeable property owner and some determined artists.
For three years, the first floor of the former bar and hotel stood empty — until pandemic closures in 2020 put a halt to the traditional Mifflinburg Christkindl Market.
“We wanted to promote Mifflinburg, and there was no Christkindl action, so we wanted to put something together,” said Joannah McGregor, owner of the hotel. She and her friend Eva Linke, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum board member, talked about the possibility of a one-month holiday pop-up craft store.
They called Pam Rosado, of Country Vale Alpacas, and Karen Teichman, co-owner with Christine Teichman-Clark of C and K’s Unique Creations. With help from fellow craftspeople, they established the Artisan Corner Co-op.
“We started cleaning on Sundays in November,” Teichman said, noting that the pop-up began with five businesses: C & K’s, Country Vale Alpacas, Patti’s Gift Shop, Linda Nigh Folk Art and the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
After sweeping and scrubbing the dusty, empty rooms, the group set up their booths, not knowing what kind of response they’d get from a community fearful of contracting COVID-19. But the artists were happily surprised.
“We did awesome,” said Pam Rosado, owner of Country Vale Alpacas, in New Columbia. “I think everybody did well.”
Customers cooperated with masking and social distancing.
“It was wonderful,” Teichman said. “The community expressed their happiness about having a place to shop for the holidays.”
The pop-up did so well, in fact, that the members asked McGregor if they could keep the doors open throughout the year.
“I was delighted,” McGregor said. “This business here is the hope of a lifetime for a property like this. And Karen has just waved her magic wand.”
Teichman, the co-op vendor manager, was quick to pass the praise along, saying the response from the community was fabulous. The co-op also is careful not to allow duplicates as they’ve grown from five vendors in one room to 21 in three.
“We had fun,” Teichman said, “and people were coming out to shop.”
The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday. In the true spirit of a cooperative, members sign up for shifts, and none of the “employees” are paid.
Kelly Clark, of JC Clayworkx, sells the pottery and wire trees she and her husband, Jim Clark, create. She can often be found at the co-op cleaning the rooms and giving helpful display advice.
“I love coming here because everybody supports each other,” Teichman said, “and they nurture your creativity.”
McGregor touched on some of the history of the structure, which was built around 1861 and named Young’s Hotel. Over the years the name has changed and it has been home to bars, restaurants and stores. In the 1940s through ’70s, a section of it became a teen hangout called George’s Soda Bar, complete with a juke box and two pinball machines and famous for its hoagies.
McGregor’s custom ceramic tile shop occupied the space until 2008. It then stood empty until a clothing store opened briefly several years later then was empty again until the co-op began in 2020.
There’s a juicy rumor of a murder on the barroom floor, and about 15 years ago a renter showed McGregor a photo she had taken showing little orbs floating around the stairway. As the saying goes, ‘If these walls could talk ….”
Their stories might lie silent now, but new voices echo in the rooms where colorful artwork now beckons from every direction and it is very pleasing to the building owner, the artists and the customers.
“It’s been vacant downstairs for so long,” McGregor said. “It’s very nice to have such a classy store here.”