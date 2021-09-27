Christina Oberheim’s parents were good bakers, so it isn’t surprising that they introduced her to their hobby. People and organizations can submit grants if they would like…it is set up in a way that anyone can give. I would have to say for now I just have people submit any payment by check (preferably for a nice paper trail) or cash…to White Springs Homemade.When she first began, she used a Hershey cookbook as she had always been a big chocolate lover. Later, as someone who loved baking and art, she realized she had never experimented with decorative cookies.That changed when she took a class with her sister-in-law.
“I messed up a lot, but I learned a lot,” said Oberheim.
The following Christmas, she knew exactly what she hoped to receive in her stocking — cookie sheets, piping bags and tips, and all of the necessary tools and ingredients to make the decorative cookies at home.
“It’s the thing I always loved, but I never knew I loved it,” said Oberheim about creating these little “works of art.”
When Oberheim, of White Springs near Mifflinburg, realized she truly loved the hobby, she founded White Springs Homemade in February 2019. While the company began as a bonding activity for her family, their family goal was to assist families to grow through adoption.
The at-home bakery is regulated by the state, which means inspections are conducted at her home as they would be at any other food service.
Oberheim’s friend, Amy Wenrich, assists with the cookie-making process by making the dough and icing, but all of the cookies are baked and decorated exclusively by Oberheim.
As of now, specialty decorative cookies are Oberheim’s only product. In the past, she sold her cookies at the farmers market, but now the cookies must be ordered. There is a minimum order of two dozen cookies because the baking process takes a minimum of two to three days. Ordering with time-to-spare is a good idea as Oberheim can only make so many cookies at one time.
In early 2021, Oberhelm turned her for-profit business into a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All of the proceeds from the sale of the cookies are donated, via the non-profit, to adoption agencies or, occasionally, to families who are preparing to adopt. While the fees to become a non-profit were expensive, Oberheim says it is worth it. At this time, anyone who would like information about submitting grants or applications for funding should contact Oberheim. When people ask how they can contribute to the organization, she says it is as easy as writing a check.
To maximize the amount of the donations she is able to give to adoption agencies and families, Oberheim pays for the supplies and the ingredients for the company because it is a cause that is “near and dear to her heart.”
Oberheim, who is the mother of four children, learned after the birth of her third child that she would not be able to give birth to a fourth. Anna, her fourth child and her youngest, was adopted when the child was three years-old and the family’s love for adoption began with the joy she brought to their family.
Many of Oberheim’s donations go to the Christian Adoption Agency. She said she is willing to donate to a family in need who is seeking to adopt, but prefers to donate to agencies. Her love for her own child, the pain she feels for families who want to adopt, but cannot afford it, and the chiidren who are affected by that financial hardship were her inspiration for creating the charity and choosing to benefit adoption.
Friends
Oberheim treasures Wenrich’s friendship of 20 years. It began when Wenrich started working as an assistant at Oberheim’s late husband’s orthodontic practice. Their friendship and Wenrich’s career advanced when she moved from being an assistant at the practice to also being an assistant at the Oberheims’ farm. When Oberheim was expecting her third child, Wenrich was there to take care of her and the pair went from being friends to being best friends.
Although Wenrich assists Oberheim, they are not in business together. Wenrich volunteers her time and does not receive any compensation for her work. She wants to be able to serve in any capacity and volunteering allows her to do that. Supporting Oberheim is very important to her and, although Wenrich herself does not have an adopted child, the issue is close to her heart. “Anna has been a huge blessing to not only their family, but to my family as well,” said Wenrich. “My husband would take her to the church father-daughter dances.”
Wenrich said she could not imagine the pain of being a child living in foster care or in a third world country. As a woman of faith, being able to serve in any capacity brings her a sense of fulfillment and Wenrich serves in another charity that supplies meals for those in need.
Expansion
Oberheim said there are possibilities for an expansion of products in the business in the future. To date, Oberheim has not done allergy-friendly cookies or addressed any other dietary restrictions. She could make cookies for gluten sensitivities, but there is still a problem of cross contamination. Her friend Wenrich is gluten sensitive, so it is under consideration to create fully gluten-free cookies.
This is something Wenrich said she would like to see happen but, since she has a daughter with Celiac disease, she knows and understands the difficulties that would come with making cookies that do not include a single trace of gluten.
It took Oberheim about three years to perfect her cookie recipe. Although she wants her cookies to look good, her priority is taste. After years of making these cookies, the biggest struggle she faces is keeping her children from eating them. Surely, that is a testament to how truly delicious the cookies are.
More than cookies
Leaving the word bakery out of the name — White Springs Homemade — permits Oberheim to sell other merchandise in addition to cookies or other baked goods. As for non-food goods, Oberheim has considered selling other artistic products since knitting and crocheting are two of her hobbies and she spins her own yarn.
Artistic friends, including Wenrich, have hobbies that could generate other products to sell. Wenrich makes and sells decorative gourds that she hand-paints to create ornaments and other decorations.
But, for the time being, Oberheim will stick to baking.