Sure it’s cold outside, but there is one easy way to take the chill off — get some exercise! Whether you head outdoors or stay inside, there are many ways to get that heart rate up and that will help you warm up. Because of our access to multiple gyms and endless countryside, you don’t have to go far to find a sports activity that suits you.
Heading outside can be daunting because of colder temperatures, but one personal trainer puts it best with this advice. “Once you get moving, you are going to get warm and stay warm,” said Billie Ingraham with the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) in Danville. “When I workout outside, I wear a knitted hat and mittens, which are warmer than gloves, and I wear waterproof shoes and heavy socks.”
Our countryside and towns offer a multitude of outdoor workout choices in the winter: walking, running, hiking, ice skating, snowshoeing, cycling, cross country skiing and even the occasional polar water plunge. Regarding the latter, “But that isn’t for the average person,” said Ingraham.
Ingraham’s go-to exercise is walking. “I am inside so much that in the winter my husband and I walk a lot. Being out in the sunshine can improve your mood. Since seasonal affected disorder can increase depression, [the sunshine] helps with your mood.” From sun comes vitamin D, something many of us lack during the shorter days of winter. Ingraham added, “In December, you can walk around and see holiday decorations.”
Maddy Gorini is a personal trainer with the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center in Lewisburg, who offered some additional tips when winter walking. “First of all, check the roads to make sure they aren’t slippery and there is no black ice so you don’t fall. I recommend dressing in layers if you are running or walking. With it getting darker earlier, wearing reflective gear is important if you are on the road.”
Like Ingraham, Gorini also likes hoofing it in the winter, whether she is in the woods or closer to town. “I love hiking in the winter, if it isn’t too slippery, because there are no snakes or ticks.” She often heads out to R.B Winter State Park or the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, which is adjacent to the Miller Center and stretches from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg.
No matter which outdoor sport you choose, drink plenty of water. “People don’t realize they are dehydrated in winter because they aren’t sweating as much, but you still have to hydrate,” said Gorini, who added another safety tip. “With hunting season, be aware and wear bright colors near places where there is hunting.”
For those who prefer to stay out of the cold, there are plenty of indoor workouts offered at local YMCAs and gyms. “We find that participation begins when it gets cold out and around January with new year’s resolutions,” said Mike Bobb, executive director of Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC) in Beaver Springs.
One program that consistently attracts 20-35 people per class is Silver Sneakers. “There is not an age limit to participate, but it is focused on senior adults,” said Bobb. “We have one person that comes in with a walker and it is helpful regardless of your ability.”
MACC also has classes that include yoga, Zumba, cycling, sculpting and boot camp to name a few. In addition, the basketball court is open for pick-up games and basketball leagues.
For those who miss swimming, the DACC pool is open throughout the winter months. Ingraham said, “We have a 25 yard heated pool and that is always a spectacular thing to do in the winter. And we have a 100 mile club that starts in January and ends in December. If you swim 100 miles in the year, you earn a t-shirt.” Pool activities, in addition to traditional fitness and Silver Sneakers classes, also include water yoga. “Our water fitness classes are not just for grandmas,” said Ingraham.
No matter where you choose to work out, Ingraham offered this advice, “Warm up before you do anything. Make sure your joints are lubricated and do it slowly and then increase your range of motion."
For those days when snowy roads make it impossible to get to a gym, the gym is able to come to you. “We offer virtual classes. The pandemic forced everyone to rethink things and this is our extension of that,” said Gorini. Visit gsvymca.org to see what is offered there.