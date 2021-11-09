One of the most enjoyable aspects of the holiday season is the assortment of films and television specials that bring families together in the living room. From old Hollywood treasures to modern comedy classics, the genre has something for every member of your family and friends.
Visit dailyitem.com to vote for your holiday favorites through Dec. 20. The “winner” will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 23 in the Applause section of The Daily Item. Below is a list classics and off-beat options to get you into the holiday spirit.
"It's A Wonderful Life," 1946 — a classic
Post-WWII audiences thought this film was too grim. George Bailey did not get to live the life he had envisioned. His early dreams took a backseat to reality. When the life he doesn't yet know he loves is threatened by a mean banker, George's "dark night of the soul" happens on Christmas Eve. George Bailey's joy on realizing what a wonderful life he is living — thanks to Clarence, his angel — is a wonderful holiday message.
"Miracle on 34th Street," 1947 — a must see
A little girl and her mother do not "believe" the kind gentleman named Kris Kringle who they met by chance at the Thanksgiving Day Parade is really Santa. When a mean-spirited personnel manager has Santa committed to a mental facility, it takes a kind friend who is an attorney and the United States Post Office to prove that Kris Kringle really is Santa. Ed Gwenn won an Oscar for his supporting role as Kris Kringle.
"White Christmas," 1954 — a happy, beautiful movie
Two WWII army buddies are now a famous song and dance duo. When they save a sister act from being arrested on trumped-up charges, the four new friends end up on the same train to Vermont where the sisters are booked for the holiday. The general, for whom Bob and Phil had served, now owns the inn, which is heading to bankruptcy. So, of course, everyone has to join in to help the general "save the inn."
*Mary Wickes had her first holiday role in White Christmas and her last major holiday role in Little Women.
"A Christmas Story," 1983 — charming
Set in the 1940s, and famous for its "Leg Lamp," Ralphie is like every boy his age, he wants Santa to bring him a Red Ryder BB Gun. However, Ralphie is a sweet boy who wears glasses, he's shy, and he's a little clumsy, seems to think a Red Ryder is a good gift for him. A happy ending despite a few bumps in the road.
"A Christmas Carol," 1984 — the George C. Scott version
Scrooge's dead partner, Marley, pays him a visit on Christmas Eve to tell him he must change his ways. The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future take Scrooge on a journey through time and force him to witness his "slide" into miserliness. When he realizes what he has become, he does the smart thing: he changes. Dickens attention to the needs of the poor in London is a message that needed (still needs) to be heard everywhere.
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," 1989 — laughs, laughs and more laughs
The Griswolds' plans for a wonderful family Christmas prove that - at their house - if something can go wrong, it will go wrong. Viewers also learn that "It's not good to have a squirrel living in your Christmas tree. Clark Griswold and his family had to, unfortunately, learn this lesson, and one or two more, the hard way. In the end, despite the chaos, the fires, and the bonus that never came, it is Clark's wife and children who give him a reason to celebrate the holiday.
"Home Alone," 1990 — heartwarming and fun
When eight year-old Kevin is naughty the night before the family Christmas trip to Paris, he falls asleep in the attic room where he was supposed to think about his behavior. The next morning, in the chaos of getting to the airport, Kevin is left behind. When he wakes up alone, he thinks he has received the best Christmas gift ever - no family. When the two most inept burglars in Chicago decide to rob Kevin's house, he swings into action to protect the family's home.
The Santa Clause, 1994 — tradition updated
When Shawn Calvin accidentally causes Santa's death, he must assume the Christmas mantle. However, Shawn doesn't want to become Santa. His bumpy journey from skeptic and crummy dad to true believer and amazing parent is the primary story in this lovely holiday film. There just might be elves among us at Christmastime!
"Elf," 2003 — a little goofy, but so much fun
When Santa unknowingly brings a baby to the North Pole after visiting an orphanage where one little guy crawled into his bag. The baby is now a six-foot tall elf and he tries hard to fit in at the North Pole, but he is terrible at making toys. When he learns that Santa knows who his real father is, Buddy is devastated to learn his dad is on the naughty list. To find his dad, Buddy must travel to NYC and that's when the fun begins.