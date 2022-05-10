Considered taboo in the 19th century, tattoos evolved into symbols of courage and patriotism in the mid-20th century. In 2022, tattoos are recognized as an art form and a way to express one's personality. And, a tattoo is sometimes used to manage a significant or painful life experience. Naturally, these two reasons are sometimes combined.
Two Valley residents, 52-year old Shana Ebright of Middleburg and 46-year old TeaJay Aikey of Mifflinburg, shared their reasons for wearing their art on their bodies.
Ebright explained her “sleeve” which stretches from her shoulder to her lower arm. “The birth flowers represent the most important people in my life," she began. "Then, the lion, the quote — 'she’s a queen with a little bit of savage,' followed by a wolf represents the graceful ferocity with which I would protect my children. "The lotus flowers depict beautiful things cominf from the mud. The mama bird is sitting at the edge of her empty nest. The cross is self-explanatory. Finally, the arrow can only be propelled forward by being pulled back first, so it’s a reminder that even if I am feeling pulled back by life, I can stand firm in the knowledge that I am about to be launched into something great.”
The majority of Ebright’s tattoos, and the sleeve her son has begun, were created by Justin Craven of Acacia Tattoo Co., Lewisburg.
Ebright had her first tattoo when she was 24 and she says, “You can’t just get one.” She currently has about 20 individual tattoos in addition to her arm sleeve. “For some pieces I could have probably taken a nap while they were doing it, it’s a low vibration kind of thing, then there are other ones where you are white-knuckled until they’re done,” she said smiling.
TeaJay Aikey waited until her early forties to have her first tattoo and she regrets waiting so long. “No one could believe I was getting myself a tattoo for my birthday. I had them 'guess what I was about to do that I never done' and they guessed manicures, pedicures, massages. No one guessed ink,” she recalled.
Aikey's tattoo artist was Seth Barnhart at Body Mods in Sunbury. According to Aikey, Seth can skillfully duplicate someone’s handwriting as a tattoo. Her father passed when she was seventeen and she was able to have a portion of a letter he wrote to her tattooed on her left forearm as a reminder of his love and confidence in her. "The second was my son’s footprint — true to size on top of my left foot — with the words ‘hardest goodbye’ in the arch." Her child was stillborn at birth.
Her other tattoos include a quote to remind her of her own strength and “the fourth was three phrases I live by: ‘No Fear, Stay Strong, Self Made’. Then my final one, for now, is on the top of my left hand and it is a heart with a cross in the center to symbolize my finding my faith and getting baptized last year.”
What has changed?
Ned Searles, professor of anthropology at Bucknell University teaches the class, “Hairdos, Piercings and Tattoos: Body and Identity.” When asked if he could explain today's changing attitude about tattooing. Searles shared these thoughts.
In U.S. society, tattooing used to be practiced primarily by people living on the margins of society — like sailors and prison inmates. Sailors encountered tattoos in their journeys to non-Western worlds, where tattooing is a vibrant part of many local cultures.
As mainstream, American society has become more accepting of cultural, racial and ethnic diversity. More people are beginning to view non-Western practices like tattooing as something to be embraced and emulated. More and more professional — as well as high school and college — athletes are tattooed and these athletes, as well as other celebrities and social influencers, have a tremendous impact on popular culture.
For many of Searles' students, tattooing is still taboo within their family. One reason is religion — in most branches of Judaism, for example, tattoos are forbidden. However, in a recent research paper, a studen shared that some Jewish communities are beginning to embrace tattooing.
There also seems to be a social class dimension to the stigma that still sometimes surrounds tattoos. Professor Searles has heard stories from students who were told that a certain Fortune 500 company will not hire someone with tattoos. This is the stereotype — whether or not it is true. With each new cohort of students who enroll in his class, tattooing seems to be more and more acceptable. More recently, he has heard from students that one of their cousins had tattoos and got hired by a corporation — perhaps debunking the absolute stereotype that mainstream, upper middle-class Americans don't approve of tattooing.
The first wave of feminists advocated the principle that society has no right to control what one does with one's body. If I want to tattoo my body, then it's my right to do so creates the context that tattooing can feel like an act of resistance to those who think they can decide what people can and can't do with their bodies – i.e. religious leaders, politicians, judges, etc. Tattoos can feel emancipatory – an act of liberation.
For Searles' students — and likely many others — tattooing is often something very personal. They get a tattoo to remember or commemorate some important moment in their lives — including a tragic moment — or to commemorate a person connected to them personally. They get a tattoo to remember a loved one who died – or a teammate who died, or to celebrate their connection to a living family member. Sometimes they do it with the consent of their parents, sometimes without that consent. But it seems that tattooing is gaining momentum in popularity because it is becoming more acceptable to broader and broader cross-sections of society. If its rising popularity is contributing to it becoming more acceptable, the relationship between popularity and acceptability is not linear: it is circular.