SELINSGROVE — Khine Khant “Ivan” Zaw considered a few small liberal arts schools in Switzerland and Belgium before deciding to attend Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove three years ago.
“What sealed the deal was a generous scholarship,” said Zaw, a senior who is studying political science and economics.
Having Zaw is one of about 20 international students on campus among Susquehanna’s total student population of 2,300 who add benefit to the community, said President Jonathan Green.
“As a liberal arts institution we are in the business of building good neighbors, which starts with inclusion,” he said. “We are truly citizens of the world, which means we are all neighbors, and we are all in this together. Inclusion is about belonging, respect, and honoring others. These are core values of a Susquehanna education.”
Born in the southeast Asian country of Myanmar, Zaw, who was raised in a bilingual household speaking Burmese and English, took his first trip to the western hemisphere in August 2018 when he flew to the States to begin college in Snyder County.
Since arriving on campus, Zaw has been taking advantage of all that Susquehanna has to offer.
He helped revive the International Club, pledged the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and has been involved in student government since his freshman year. Zaw currently serves as president of the Student Government Association.
“I told myself I was going to make the most of it,” he said with a broad smile and flawless English, which he credits to an early fascination with American culture.
“I grew up watching the original Star Trek series and Disney movies,” he said, citing The Iron Giant as a favorite animated movie.
While he hasn’t been particularly surprised or disappointed by American life, his arrival at the Philadelphia airport three years ago, where he saw Americans performing menial labor, made him take notice. “That was a moment for me,” Zaw said, explaining that in Myanmar foreigners are paid more than locals.
He was able to return home for a visit to see his parents and younger sister in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped all travel abroad for more than a year.
A coup in Myanmar last February, when the National League for Democracy was deposed by the country’s military, has added to the stress of the separation. It will also keep Zaw from returning for the foreseeable future.
“My family and friends on the other side of the world are all healthy, but vaccines are not available” due to the political unrest, Zaw said, adding that he still worries about their safety.
“It’s scary, but at the same time it feels so unreal,” he said, comparing the unrest in his country to the Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. Politics in his homeland “played a big part in why I’m so interested in political science.”
During the pandemic, he and three other international students stayed with a fraternity brother’s family in New Jersey for nearly a year.
“We packed our bags for a two-week stay and ended up staying from spring 2020 to January 2021. They are, essentially, family,” said Zaw who emphasized that making connections with others has been the most rewarding aspect of his college experience. “I’m involved in a lot of circles and my main goal is to bring all those circles together.”