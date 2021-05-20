Leadership Susquehanna Valley wrapped its final program day on Thursday, bringing the program’s 27th class one step closer to alumni status and creating another round of well-intentioned, well-informed and passionate leaders to the region.
Since its start in the mid-1990s, more than 600 professionals from more than 100 organizations have graduated from the program.
Leadership Susquehanna Valley is a program designed to offer a series of programs to “educate and motivate citizens for effective community and organizational leadership. The centerpiece is a ten-month-long hands-on learning experience that includes field trips, group projects and tailored leadership coaching.”
Those program days are designed to mold leaders in the Valley with the goal of expanding networks, learning soft skills to drive the Valley forward and make the Valley’s next round of leaders comfortable being uncomfortable.
Alumni include State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (Class of 1997), Evangelical Community Hospital CEO Kendra Aucker (2002), Steve Stumbris of the Bucknell SBDC and Snyder County Commissioner Chair Joe Kantz (both 2008) and current Greater Susquehanna United Way CEO Joanne Troutman (2011). The Daily Item has had a member of the class for 13 consecutive years and 18 of the last 20.
The benefits for the individuals in the program, the businesses they represent and the region as a whole are invaluable.
To expand the outreach, this week the Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury announced the creation of two scholarship opportunities for two nonprofit organizations to participate in the 2021-2022 program. The application process is underway and ends June 11, 2021.
“Leadership Susquehanna Valley is committed to training business leaders to become more and more engaged, and we’re so thrilled to have partners who offer increasingly more opportunities for nonprofits to engage. This scholarship opportunity will be a game-changer for our community.” said Chris Berleth, Executive Director of Membership and LSV.
To apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.leadershipsv.org/cgfsunbury-scholarship. Only nonprofit and governmental organizations are eligible to apply. To apply for the LSV program, visit: www.leadershipsv.org/apply.
Believe us, it is worth the time, energy and effort.
NOTE: Editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman, a 2016 LSV graduate.