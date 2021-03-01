SUNBURY — Sunbury Police and Sunbury code officials continue to investigate a North Fifth Street home.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said officers discovered a chemical leaking from a bottle with a strong odor to it, prompting him to suspect methamphetamine and put a state police clandestine drug unit on standby.
Officers determined there was no methamphetamine in the home but did find several other issues that need further investigation, Hare said.
The 400 block of North Fifth Street was shut down and the Sunbury Fire Department as well as police and fire police assisted at the scene.
Hare said the street will remain temporarily closed as the investigation into the home continues.