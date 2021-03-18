Nine Big Ten wrestlers carry No. 1 seeds into the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which begin today and conclude Saturday at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center.
Iowa paces the Big Ten with four top-seeded wrestlers in Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174).
Lee, a two-time national champion, is 30-0 during his Iowa career. Eierman transferred from Missouri, where he wrestled in three national tournaments.
“We want to be our strongest at the end of the year,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said earlier this month after his team won its second straight Big Ten championship. “And wherever you’re at in the bracket — whether it’s the No. 1 seed or anywhere else you’re placed — go do your job, and do it at a high level.”
Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso (149), Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (157), Penn State’s Aaron Brooks (184), Michigan’s Miles Amine (197) and Minnesota’s Gable Stevenson (285) will all wrestle as top seeds this week.
Ten Hawkeye wrestlers earned bids to this year’s championships, marking the most of any Big Ten team. No. 4 Austin DeSanto (133), No. 12 Max Murin (149), No. 5 Kaleb Young (174), No. 12 Nelson Brands (184), No. 5 Jacob Warner (197) and No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (285) join their top-seeded teammates.
Lee, Eierman and Kemerer won conference championships earlier this month.
Including Brooks — the 2019 and 2020 Big Ten champion at 184 pounds — nine Nittany Lions are in search of national titles at their respective weight classes: No. 23 Ryan Howard (125), No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (133), No. 2 Nick Lee (141), No. 12 Brady Berge (157), No. 23 Joe Lee (165), No. 3 Carter Starocci (174), No. 15 Michael Beard (197) and No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet (285).
Nick Lee earned a fifth-place finish at the NCAAs in 2017 and 2018. Bravo-Young placed eighth at the NCAAs in 2018. He also claimed the Big Ten title this year at 133.
Minnesota also has nine wrestlers at nationals. No. 15 Patrick McKee (125), No. 23 Boo Dryden (133), No. 28 Marcos Polanco (141), No. 14 Michael Blockhus (149), No. 6 Brayton Lee (157), No. 24 Andrew Sparks (165), No. 24 Jake Allar (174) and No. 17 Owen Webster (184) join Stevenson for the Golden Gophers.
Stevenson won the heavyweight title at the recent Big Ten Championships.
The NCAA Wrestling Championships first and second rounds begin at 11 a.m. today. The quarterfinals open at 11 a.m. on Friday, and the semifinals start at 3 p.m. The medal round will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the championships are at 7 p.m. The tournament will be broadcast on ESPNU.