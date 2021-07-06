Ira H. “Pop” Lessman, 89, of Selinsgrove, died unexpectedly at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, on July 5, 2021.
Ira was born April 3, 1932, in Beavertown, to the late Milton and Lera (Erdley) Kratzer, and was raised and adopted by Ira E. and Katie Esther (Kratzer) Lessman. His death ended a 65-year union with his loving wife, Nancy J. (Spigelmyer) Lessman who he married June 9, 1956.
He was a 1951 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and following, enlisted in the United States Army on Nov. 20, 1952. He was honorably discharged Sept. 10, 1955, as Specialist Third Class Regular Army. When he returned home from his station in Germany, Ira was employed at Western Auto, Wood Metal, and Central Builders for 38 years from which he retired. Ira served as the Penn Township Supervisor and Roadmaster for more than 20 years until he retired to his home on the Isle of Que where he enjoyed many years with his wife, Nancy.
In his free time, Ira was an active member, officer, and founding father of the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association. He was a lifelong member of the NRA, DH&L and Selinsgrove Moose and was a Little League Baseball coach. Pop enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren playing games, attending their personal hair salon, sporting events, band concerts, and especially enjoyed front porch sitting.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children, David Lessman of Wernersville, Kathy, and Michael (Susan) Lessman of Middleburg; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Hemstreet and Ashley Lessman of Reading, Katie Lessman (David Baker) of Sunbury, Megan Lessman of Middleburg; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Rylan, and Addyson Hemstreet of Reading; godchildren, Kelli Tyler of Selinsgrove and Kira Calderon of Watsontown; and his 101-year-old aunt, Goldie (Kratzer) Womer of Paxtonville.
Ira was preceded in death by his adopted parents, K. Esther (Kratzer) and Ira E. Lessman of Selinsgrove; brothers, J. Earl Kratzer and Myron A. Kratzer of Middleburg; as well as several aunts and uncles and his best buddy, Susie.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, with Rev. Kristine Schaeffer officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 6631 and American Legion Post 25 will follow in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Middlecreek Valley Antique Association, 85 Bilger Lane, Middleburg, PA 17842, or Salem Lutheran Church, 899 Salem Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, in honor of Pop.