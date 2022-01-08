Ira P. Renn, 69, Turbotville

Ira P. “Bud” Renn, 69, of Turbotville, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was born on Nov. 19, 1952, in Virginia, a son of the late Paul Renn and Mary Jane Shepperson.
Bud first and foremost was a homemaker, he loved working for his family. He later worked at PPL in Berwick for more than a decade. He was an avid outdoorsman and he loved hunting and fishing. He most enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife, the former Zellette Krum; a son, Ira P. Renn Jr., of W.Va.; two daughters, Kristal and her husband Francis Passmore of Turbotville, Kayla and her husband Pete Koegel of Lancaster; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; as well as a brother, Tim Renn of Sunbury.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Renn.
Friends are invited to a visitation at Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church Street in Danville on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Larry Smith officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home. Please send your online condolences to BradyFuneralHome.com