Ira W. Keister, 92, Winfield

Ira W. “JR” Keister, 92, of Route 304, Winfield, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, at his home.
He was born Sept. 14, 1930, in Franklin Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Ira and Susie (Brouse) Keister Sr. He was married for 70 years to the former Thelma L. Snook, until her passing on March 6, 2020.
Early in life, he drove truck for the Rosedale Creamery in New Berlin and then went into auto sales, later establishing his own business, Ira W. Keister Auto Sales. He was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, New Berlin, Charity Masonic Lodge, Williamsport Consistory, Loyal Order of the Moose Milton, New Berlin Fire Company, and contributed to the Shriners.
JR enjoyed hunting, the family goats, but most of all his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Cathy Keister of Winfield and Lonna Valencia of Winfield; two sons, Richard Keister of Middleburg, and Scott Keister of Mount Holly Springs; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Betty Mengle and Lorraine Benner, both of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by son, Corey, in infancy; a grandson, Andres Valencia; five sisters, Edith Snyder, Eldora Kreider, Dorothy Reich, Shirley Dunkelberger and Edna Hare; and six brothers, Merle, Leroy, George, Homer, Bright and Eugene Keister.
A viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship, 12 Creamery Ave., Middleburg, followed by funeral at 2 with Pastor David Swartzentruber officiating.
Burial will be in the New Berlin Cemetery
Contributions to honor JR’s memory may be made to the Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 326 Market St., New Berlin, 17855 or Faith Christian Fellowship, 12 Creamery Ave., Middleburg, 17842.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.