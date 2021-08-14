Irene G. Frey, age 77, of Sunbury passed away Sunday Aug. 8, 2021, at Manor Care Health Services, Sunbury.
She was born in Halifax on May 22, 1944, the daughter of the late Franklin and Avis (App) Wagner. She was 1962 graduate of Sunbury High School, a 1965 graduate of Montgomery Hospital School of Nursing, Norristown as an RN, and a 1995 graduate from Bloomsburg University with her BSN. Irene (Wagner) married Glenn Frey on Sept. 4, 1965. She was employed as an RN at Sunbury Hospital for over 40 years, in Infection Control, Med-Surge & Skilled Nursing Units, until her retirement in 2005.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dale Wagner.
Surviving are her husband Glenn; her daughter Kathy (Frey) Drebot and her husband Tom of Middletown; her son Craig and his wife Lisa of Coal Township; four grandchildren John Neary of Shamokin, Andrew Sebasovich and Madison Frey of Coal Township and Jessica Drebot of Maryland; and four great-grandchildren, Lily, Sam, Dean & Ruby Neary of Shamokin and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held on Thursday, Aug 12, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 Statee St., Sunbury with interment following at the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.