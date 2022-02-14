Irene Marie Howard, 81, of North Twelfth Street, Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at ProMedica in Sunbury.
She was born Sept. 19, 1940, in Nanticoke, a daughter of the late John and Stella Pelehach. On Nov. 11, 1961, she married Herman William Howard Jr. who preceded her in death in 2011. They were married for more than 50 years.
Irene graduated from Nanticoke High School and from the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia as a registered nurse.
She was employed by Sunbury Community Hospital for 44 years before retiring in 2006.
Irene was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lewisburg.
She was past Matron of Sunbury Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star No. 266 and Past Royal Matron of William A. Knecht Memorial Court, Order of the Amaranth No. 144.
Irene was a talented seamstress and crafter. She particularly enjoyed counted cross-stitch.
She is survived by her daughter, Ingrid L. Howard of Sunbury; sister-in-law, Judith Howard of Huntington Valley; niece, Catherine Howard; and nephew, Robert Howard and his wife Karen.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Herman W. Howard III.
Friends and family may visit from 6 to 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where an Eastern Star service will begin at 7:40 p.m. followed by an Amaranth Service at 8 p.m. A visitation will again be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the First Baptist Church, 51 S. 3rd St., Lewisburg, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mackenzie Scott and Rev. Jillian Hankamer officiating.
Interment will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
All attending the viewing and/or service are asked to adhere to the social distance guidelines and wear a mask.
Contributions in Irene’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, 51 S. 3rd St., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia by way of the Sunbury Shrine Club, c/o Maurice Clouser, 177 Meadowgreen Dr., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.