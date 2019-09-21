Irene O. Bowersox, 80, Beavertown

Irene O. Bowersox, 80, of Middleswarth Street, Beavertown, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Granville Township, Mifflin County, a daughter of the late Robert and Pauline (Walter) Rambler. Her passing breaks a marital union of 57 years to Eugene R. Bowersox.
Irene was affiliated with Faith Community Church, Middleburg.
She enjoyed doing yard and garden work and mowing her grass. Family was an important part of Irene’s life.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one son and daughter-in-law, Stacey and Melissa Bowersox, of Dillsburg; one grandson, Nathan Bowersox and his wife Haley; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Ashlyn; one sister, Shirley Shrawder, of Penns Creek; one brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Jean Rambler, of Middleburg; cousins, Glen and Ruth Dunmire and Mary and Ronald Rowe; numerous nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Susan and Michelle; and a special nephew, Duane; and brothers- and sisters-in law, Richard Bowersox, Kenneth and Judy Bowersox, Edith Hall and Ethel and Ronald Boob.
She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Eugene in infancy; three brothers, Charles, Donald and Ronald; and a cousin, John Rambler.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Adams Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Irene’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.