Irene Stark, 86, formerly of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Sunbury on March 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Marlin and Gertie (Wolfe) Renn. She married the late Gerald R. Stark on Sept. 1, 1962. He was the love of her life.
She was the mother to six children.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Lee Marlin, and her stepmother, Myrtle Renn.
She is survived by daughters, Victoria Kerstetter (Ronald) of Lewisburg, Dawn Bressler (Robert) of Loganton, Alecia Stark Engle of Elysburg, and Pristeen “Teena” Zimmerman (Robert) of Pennsdale; and son, Gerald A. (Lisa) of Lisbon Falls, Maine. She is also survived by her brother, Darvin Renn (Ruth) of Selinsgrove; stepsister, Celestia Campbell (Myron) of Penns Creek; and stepbrothers, Cloyd Campbell (Sue) of Sunbury and Floyd Campbell of Sunbury. The joys of her life were her nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from the Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing in Danville in 1959 as a registered nurse. She was called by God to be an R.N. and take care of people and she did so for many years working at Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital, the former Golden Star Nursing Home, the Former Kramm Nursing Home, A.C.F., Biometric Profiles, and RiverWoods Nursing Home where she retired at the age of 75.
She attended United In Christ Lutheran Church, was a member of Lewisburg Order of the Easter Star Chapter No. 394, and served on the Advisory Board of the Lewisburg Rainbow Assembly No. 158 and was awarded the Grand Cross of Color. She enjoyed attending OAKS Senior Center to play bingo, watching football, bull riding and the Hallmark Channel on television, and talking with family and friends on the telephone.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg PA 17837, and indicate either the OAKS Senior Center or Youth on the memo line.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the United in Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, with an Eastern Star Service at 8:30 p.m. at the church. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with a viewing preceding the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.