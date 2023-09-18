Irmgard “Irmy” Merk Hartung died suddenly at the age of 95, on Aug. 22, 2023, in Lewisburg.
She was married to Dr. Charles Hartung, optometrist, for 58 years.
Irmy was an active member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton, where her service will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, with visitation at 4 p.m., followed by the service at 5 p.m.
Her surviving children are Cathy, Steve and Dane.
Memorial donations can be made to Meadowbrook Christian School at Christ Wesleyan Church.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.