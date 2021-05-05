DANVILLE — Danville used its superior depth in the distance races to outlast Midd-West 75-62 in girls track and field on Wednesday.
The Ironmen scored 24 of the 27 points available in the races from 1,600 through the 3,200.
Grace Petrick won the 800 and the 1600 for Danville.
Camryn Pyle won two events for the Mustangs. Pyle won the 100 and 100 hurdles for Midd-West, which ran its second meet in as many days.
In the boys meet, Danville dominated the Mustangs, 122-15.
Brandon Zimmerman won three events for Danville. He won the 110 high hurdles, the 300 intermediate hurdles and long jump. The best race was the 300 intermediate hurdles. Zimmerman won in 41.27, beating teammate Benjamin Bulger by just five tenths of a second.
Marius Stobo won the 100 and 200 for the Danville.
Girls
Danville 75, Midd-West 62
100: Camryn Pyle (MW), 14.09; Becca Yount (MW); Brenna Ross (Dan); 200: Alyssa Hoover (MW), 29.02; Yount (MW); Emma Shellenberger (MW); 400: Bella Johns (Dan), 1:03.2; Shellenberger (MW); Hoover (MW); 800: Grace Petrick (Dan), 2:34.41; Laura Kratzer (MW); Hannah Bartholomew (Dan); 1600: Grace Petrick (Dan), 5:34.29; Victoria Bartholomew (Dan); Hannah Bartholomew (Dan); 3200: Coyla Bartholomew (Dan), 11:58.9; Alivia Shen (Dan); Jedda Levy (Dan); 100H: Pyle (MW), 17.75; Makena Dietz (MW); Rylee Weaver (MW); 300H: Dietz (MW) 49.58; Sarah Sharp (Dan); Pyle (MW); 400R: Dan, 1:00.42; 1600R: MW, 4:25.87; 3200R: Dan, 11:22.15; Javelin: Vanessa Regester (MW), 88-6; Kendall Thompson (Dan); Callie Fish (Dan); Discus: Fish (Dan), 103-0; Brianna Eckard (Dan); Jordan Brookhart (Dan); Shot put: Leah Ferster (MW), 32-8 1/2; Fish (Dan); Eckard (Dan); Long jump: Emily Chillis (Dan), 14-11 1/2; Heckman (MW); Riley Maloney (Dan); Triple jump: Heckman (MW), 30-9; Brianna Appleman (Dan); Brookhart (Dan); High jump: Madeline Hand (Dan), 4-0; Pole vault: not competed.
Boys
Danville 122, Midd-West 15
100: Marius Stobo (Dan), 12.38; Owen Solomon (MW); Carson Persing (Dan); 200: Stobo (Dan), 25.22; Kynn Loss (MW); David Friedenberg (Dan); 400: Solomon (MW), 54.53; Gavin Fry (Dan); Friedenberg (Dan); 800: Douglas Houser (Dan), 2:05.31; Nick Krohn (Dan); Jonah Weaver (Dan); 1600: Krohn (Dan), 4:42.06; Evan Klinger (Dan); Eli Swan (MW); 3200: Rory Lieberman (Dan), 10:01.45; Adam Gallo (Dan); Dane Spahr (Dan); 110HH: Brandon Zimmerman (Dan), 15.22; Benjamin Bulger (Dan); 300H: Zimmerman (Dan), 41.27; Bulger (Dan); 400R: not contested; 1600R: Dan, 3:39.43; 3200R: Dan, 9:07.62; Long jump: Zimmerman (Dan) 20-4 3/4; Liam Liotta (Dan); Nolan Frantz (Dan); Triple jump: Bulger (Dan), 38-8 1/2; High jump: Nolan Frantz (Dan), 5-0; Colin Findura (Dan); Pole vault: Renzo Yuasa (Dan), 8-6; Liotta (Dan); Shot put: Tyler Simas (Dan), 45-7; Tenneson Scott (Dan); Miles Aurand (MW); Discus: Jacob Gilbert (Dan), 103-2; Scott (Dan); Simas (Dan); Javelin: K.J. Riley (Dan), 156-8; Bronson Kraniak (Dan); Aurand (MW).