SELINSGROVE — Rory Lieberman and Coyla Bartholomew led their respective Danville teams to quad-meet sweeps Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference cross-country.
Lieberman won the boys meet in 16 minutes, 50 seconds, which was 38 seconds ahead of the field. The Ironmen also finished in fourth (Evan Klinger, 17:47), sixth (Jonah Weaver, 18:03) and eighth places (Dane Spahr, 18:17).
On the girls side, Bartholomew ran second to Montoursville's Victoria Shearer, who won by nine seconds in 19:16. Danville claimed third (Victoria Bartholomew, 19:46), fifth (Hannah Bartholomew, 20:46) and sixth (Alivia Shen, 21:16).
That came just two days after Leiberman and the Ironmen boys won the NEPA Invitational at Bloomsburg University on Saturday.
Lieberman routed the field by more that 50 seconds, finishing the 3.1 mile course in 15:52. North Schuylkill’s Justin Williams was second in 16:43.1.
Klinger was sixth (17:11), as Danville’s boys had four finishers in the top 13 overall to claim the title with 57 points.
On the girls side, Danville finished second as a team with 83 points, eight behind Lewisburg.
Coyla Bartholomew (5th, 19:44.9) and Victoria Bartholomew (6th, 19:45.1) grabbed top-10 finishes.
TUESDAY
BOYS
Danville 15, Warrior Run 48
Danville 21, Montoursville 40
Danville 23, Selinsgrove 35
Selinsgrove 24, Montoursville 35
Selinsgrove 18, Warrior Run 43
Montoursville 21, Warrior Run 34
Order of finish: 1. Rory Lieberman (D) 16:50; 2. Weston Fry (M) 17:28; 3. Derick Blair (S) 17:38; 4. Evan Klinger (D) 17:47; 5. Zach Wentz (S) 18:00; 6. Jonah Weaver (D) 18:03; 7. Noah Hepler (M) 18:09; 8. Dane Spahr (D) 18:17; 9. Gabriel Schaffer (S) 18:20; 10. Owen Crane (D) 18:54; 11. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 18:55; 12. Adam Gallo (D) 18:56; 13. Jarrett Lee (S) 19:07; 14. Conner Fitzgerald (D) 19:38; 15. Nathaniel Girmay (D) 19:48; 16. Liam Boyer (WR) 20:00; 17. Jack Watkins (M) 20:04; 18. Tyler Altman (D) 20:19; 19. Ben Malehorn (S) 20:22; 20. Will Magee (S) 20:29; 21. Jeremiah Sulouff (M) 20:48; 22. Michael Stebila (S) 21:00; 23. Brendon Long (S) 21:02; 24. Evan Metzger (S) 22:29; 25. Liam Winder (M) 23:23; 26. Elisha Cruz (S) 24:13; 27. Ryan Aguirre (M) 24:52; 28. Gabe Haines (D) 27:00; 29. Hayden Latsha (S) 27:17.
GIRLS
Danville 21, Montoursville 38
Danville 20, Warrior Run 37
Danville 15, Selinsgrove 50
Warrior Run 15, Selinsgrove 44
Warrior Run 24, Montoursville 31
Montoursville 18, Selinsgrove 43
Order of finish: 1. Gabby Shearer (M) 19:16; 2. Coyla Bartholowmew (D) 19:25; 3. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 19:46; 4. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 20:26; 5. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 20:46; 6. Alivia Shen (D) 21:16; 7. Kelsey Hoffman (WR) 21:31; 8. Raya Pauling (M) 21:59; 9. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR) 22:06; 10. Abril Xu (D) 22:52; 11. Lillian Wertz (WR) 23:07; 12. Halie Marriott (M) 23:14; 13. Jedda Levy (D) 23:40; 14. Gianna Harvey (D) 24:14; 15. Sarah Miller (WR) 25:17; 16. Maryrose Molina Shuman (S) 25:34; 17. Peyton Ranck (WR) 25:51; 18. Karleigh McKenna (M) 26:14; 19. Maddie Miller (S) 26:27; 20. Emma Chilen (M) 28:43; 21. Emily Rakestraw (M) 29:58; 22. Ella Hummel (D) 30:27; 23. Leila Shrek (M) 30:30; 24. Emma McMurray (M) 31:59; 25. Julie Kline (S) 34:05; 26. Lucy Ensling (S) 36:05; 27. Vanessa Slavishak (S) 39:21.
NEPA Invitational
Saturday
Bloomsburg University
GIRLS
Team (Top 5 and locals): 1. Lewisburg, 75; 2. Danville, 83; 3. North Schuylkill, 133; 4. Boiling Springs, 127; 5. St. Mary’s, 154; 8. Warrior Run, 206; 9. Shamokin, 230; 14. Selinsgrove, 341.
Individual (Top 5 and locals in top 25): 1. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 19:03.9; 2. Kate Montcavage, Southern Columbia, 19:16.9; 3. Ryley Schwalm, North Schuylkill, 19:36.6; 4. Gabrielle Shearer, Montoursville, 19:38.1; 5. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 19:44.9; 6. Victoria Bartholonew, Danville, 19:45.1; 9. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 19:57.9; 10; Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 20:10.9; 12. Bri Bennett, Shikellamy, 1017.5; 14. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamty, 20:32.6; 15. Maggie Daly, Lewisburg, 20:40.7; 16. Jayden Mather, Milton, 20:41.9; 18. Olivia Beattie, Lewisburg, 20:46.5; 21. Hanna Bartholomew, Danville, 20:59.9; 22. Alivia Shen, Danville, 21:00.5; 23. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 21:04.1; 25. Kamyrn Kramer, Shamokin, 21:13.2.
BOYS
Team (Top 5 and locals): 1. Danville, 57; 2. Hughesville, 82; 3. Milton, 123; 4. Boiling Springs, 140; 5. Shikellamy, 174; 8. Selinsgrove, 221; 14. Mifflinburg, 356; 16. Shamokin, 387; 18. Southern Columbia, 479.
Individuals (Top 5 and locals in top 25): 1. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 15:52.0; 2. Justin Williams, North Schulkill, 16:43.1; 3. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 16:48.3; 4. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 16:56.8; 5. Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs, 17:09.1; 6. Evan Klinger, Danville, 17:11.5; 8. Chase Bilodeau, Milton, 17:17.8; 9. Sam Bennett, Shikellamy, 17:18.9; 11. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 17:26.9; 13. Jonah Weaver, Danville, 17:29.0; 14. Dane Spahr, Danville, 17:34.5; 16. Zachary Wentz, Selinsgrove, 17:37.9; 17. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 17:50.4; 18. Ben Hummel, Midd-West, 17:52.0; 23. Micah Zellers, Shikellamy, 18:07.4; 24 Kris Kalbarchick, Mount Carmel, 18:09.0.