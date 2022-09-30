Danville coach Mike Brennan has raved all season about his team’s ability to focus on just the week ahead.
“We never have a bad practice,” Brennan said. “Since the summer, we’ve been focused.”
That might be tested a bit this week as Danville (5-0) — coming off big victories over Loyalsock and Southern Columbia — will host Lewisburg (0-5) in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest on Friday night at Ironmen Stadium.
“It’s another home game; it’s Homecoming. We haven’t been home much at all this season,” Brennan said. “We had another good week of practice. We talked a lot about intrinsic motivation this week, and I can’t see the kids squandering this opportunity.”
Danville’s next two games after the Green Dragons is another matchup with Montoursville. The two teams have met in three of the last four District 4 Class 3A championship games. That’s followed by a home game with Berwick, the first meeting between the schools since the 1980s.
Back to the Green Dragons. They’ve been snakebitten since Jeremiah Davis was injured in the preseason. Add in a tough schedule, and it’s been a struggle so far for second-year coach Eric Wicks.
They’ve lost close games to Shamokin to open the season and a heartbreaking last-second loss to Montoursville in Week 3. Lewisburg’s also had to face the No. 2 team in Class 4A (Jersey Shore), and now face the No. 2 team in Class 3A in the Ironmen.
Offense has been an issue for the Green Dragons. They’ve gone eight quarters without an offensive touchdown — last week’s score against Central Columbia came on a kickoff return by Devin Bodden.
Danville’s defense has been outstanding so far this season, and never more so than the last two weeks holding Loyalsock and Southern Columbia to just two scores each. The switch to the 3-4 defense has been a boon to the Danville linebackers. Mason Raup (60 tackles), Cameron Kiersch (43) and Kade Kush (40) are each averaging more than eight tackles per game.
“We’ve been tested by some athletes in both games, and held up, and that’s the kind of defense you need to play if you want to be successful in the postseason,” Brennan said. “Can you come up with a big stop against good teams?”
Most of the Lewisburg offense has come from quarterback Wade Young, who has thrown for 409 yards, and a touchdown, while leading the team with 188 rushing and two scores.
“We’ll just have to be ourselves defensively this week,” Brennan said. “We’ve been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, and we just need to keep it up.”
Last week’s win over the Tigers also brought the kind of game that Brennan wanted to see from his offensive and defensive fronts.
The Ironmen even survived an injury to two-way standout Justin Kutcher. Danville had enough depth to keep moving the football on the ground, and keeping Zach Gordon from being sacked by the always aggressive Southern Columbia defense.
“We didn’t give up a sack last week, and, that’s not something that happens very often against Southern Columbia,” Brennan, who has been knocking heads with Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth and defensive coordinator Andy Mills since his stint at Mount Carmel 20 years ago. “We held up in the middle where they like to bring a lot of pressure.”
Gordon played a role in that as well. His first TD pass to Carson Persing came when he made a blitzer from the outside miss, rolled to the outside, and hit Persing in stride. It also showed Gordon’s accuracy as Southern Columbia star Braden Wisloski was in good coverage. Gordon’s been fantastic. He’s completing nearly 81 percent of his passes — 80.9 to be exact — for 722 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.
“We have great athletes on the outside, who can run great routes, but Zach’s the one making the decisions,” Brennan said.
“He was near 70 percent last season before he got hurt, but for a high school kid to be completing 80 percent, that’s unbelievable.”