DANVILLE — Northumberland Christian swept to the Hughesville Tournament title this past weekend on the strength of a 20-goal performance in the first two games of the season.
A matchup with the last year's District 4 Class 3A champion Danville proved to be a tougher test for the Class A Warriors.
Evan Haas made five saves as the Ironmen posted a 3-0 win over Northumberland Christian on Tuesday at Ironmen Stadium.
Daniel Hartzell put the Ironmen on the board with a goal with 32:31 left in the game. A little over three minutes later, Renzo Yuasa launched a direct kick from 40-yards out near the left sideline, that found the back of the net.
Nicholas Hand added a second-half goal for Danville (2-0).
Conner Bennett (six) and James Geise (one) combined for seven saves for the Warriors (2-1).
Danville 3, Northumberland Christian 0
First half
D-Daniel Hartzell, 32:31; D-Renzo Yuasa, 29:03.
Second half
D-Nicholas Hand, 20:41.
Shots: D 10-5. Corners: D 9-2. Saves: Norry Christian 7 (Conner Bennett, 6; James Geise, 1); Danville 5 (Evan Haas)