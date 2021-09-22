Danville swept Lewisburg, not dropping a set, in a 5-0 victory over the Green Dragons, just one day after Lewisburg had beaten undefeated Central Columbia, on Tuesday.
Mariana Arnabar, Sarah Bhanushali and Cara Bohner all won singles matches for the Ironmen (9-1) in the home win.
Kyra Welliver and Mehak Kotru won at No. 1 doubles, and Amelia Benjamin and Ella DeWald took the No. 2 doubles match.
Danville's win came a day after the Ironmen topped Hughesville, 4-1, but the victory wasn't as straightforward as the score seemed.
Bhanushali and the second doubles team of Benjamin and Dewald won in straight sets, but the Spartans won at No. 1 singles.
Bohner and the Ironmen's No. 1 doubles team of Welliver and Kotru each won the first set, lost the second and won the third to claim the match.
TUESDAY
Danville 5, Lewisburg 0
Singles
Mariana Arnabar (Dan) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-2, 6-1; Sarah Bhanushali (Dan) def. Kaitlyn Fessler, 7-5, 6-0; Cara Bohner (Dan) def. Bridget Kinnaman, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Kyra Welliver-Mehak Kotru (Dan) def. Jayden Thomas-Grace Bruckhart, 6-4, 6-1; Amelia Benjamin-Ella DeWald (Dan) def. Kassie McTammany-Sonja Johnson, 6-2, 6-2.
MONDAY
Danville 4, Hughesville 1
Singles
Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Arnabar 6-3, 6-4; Bhanushali (D) def. Gina Budman 6-1, 6-1; Bohner (D) def. Annaka Bruder 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Doubles
Welliver-Kotru (D) def. Breanna Bobak-Dayan Randall 6-1, 3-6, 6-4; Benjamin-DeWald (D) def. Sarah Buck-Ava Spring 6-2, 6-3.