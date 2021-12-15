DANVILLE — Of the 12 contested bouts in Tuesday's Heartland Athletic Conference crossover wrestling match between Milton and Danville, 11 were decided by pin.
The Black Panthers (4-2) had seven falls compared to four for the Ironmen as Milton grabbed a 45-30 win.
The Ironmen (0-1) got pins from Blake Sassaman (113), Gavin Haggerty (126), Weston Whapham (152) and Caden Hagerman (172).
Milton got pins from Noah Heimbach (106 pounds), Tyler Geiswite (120), Quinn Keister (138), Alex DeHart (145), Chris Doyle (189), Luke Roup (215) and Nathan Rauch (285). The only match to go the full six minutes came at 160 where Milton's Alex Hoffman edged Aaron Johnson by 2-1 decision.
Milton 45, Danville 30
106: Noah Heimbach (M) pinned Austin Springer, 5:35; 113: Blake Sassaman (D) pinned Tyler Stokes, 0:38; 120: Tyler Geiswite (M) pinned Eli Welliver, 1:47; 126: Gavin Haggerty (D) pinned Jace Hamm, 2:30; 132: Kyle Vanden Huevel (D) by forfeit; 138: Quinn Keister (M) pinned Jacob Ray, 4:18; 145: Alex DeHart (M) pinned Nolan Coombe, 0:43; 152: Weston Whapham (D) pinned Alex Parker, 0:14; 160: Alex Hoffman (M) dec. Aaron Johnson, 2-1; 172: Caden Hagerman (D) pinned Aiden Volk, 1:19; 189: Chris Doyle (M) pinned Connor Jones, 1:44; 215: Luke Roup (M) pinned Jacob Gilbert, 3:41; 285: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Justin Kutcher, 1:39