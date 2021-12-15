Danville grabbed its first girls basketball win of the season Saturday as Maddie Sauers and Trinity Willoughby each hit three of Danville's 10 3-pointers, and the Ironmen pulled away from Midd-West for a 51-31 in the consolation game of the Millville Tournament.
Sauers scored a team-high 15 points, 11 in the first half as Danville built a 30-17 lead. Willoughby also had three first-half 3s, and she was one of three girls to finish with nine points. Grace Everett and Lucy Pickle each had nine.
Ella DeWald scored a team-high nine points for Danville in a loss to Northeast Bradford in a semifinal at the tournament.
The Ironmen fell behind 20-9 after one period, and were blanked in the second quarter.
Willoughby added five points in the loss.
Mifflinburg topped the Ironmen 38-28 in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener for both teams Wednesday behind 20 points from Ella Shuck
DeWald scored seven points to lead Danville, which got five points each from Everett, Willoughby and Theresa Amarante.
WEDNESDAY
Mifflinburg 38, Danville 28
Danville 28
Grace Everett 2 1-1 5, Trinity Willoughby 2 1-2 5, Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 5, Ella DeWald 2 3-4 7, Maddie Sauers 1 1-2 3, Savannah Dowd 0 3-4 3. Totals 9 9-13 28.
3-point goals: Amarante.
Did not score: Lucy Pickle, Hannah Hafer.
Mifflinburg 38
Ella Shuck 7 5-8 20, Avery Metzger 1 0-1 2, Laine Martin 1 0-2 2, Alexis Scopelleti 0 2-4 2, Meg Shively 1 1-2 4, Marissa Allen 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 8-17 38.
3-point goals: Shuck, Shively.
Did not score: Jayda Tilghman, Natalie Osborne.
Score by quarters
Danville;5;8;8;7 — 28
Mifflinburg;8;8;7;15 — 38
SATURDAY
Millville Tournament
Consolation game
Danville 51, Midd-West 31
Danville (1-1) 51
Lucy Pickle 4 0-0 9, Grace Everett 4 0-1 9, Trinity Willoughby 3 0-2 9, Ella DeWald 2 0-0 6, Maddie Sauers 6 0-0 15, Savannah Dowd 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 0-3 51.
3-point goals: Sauers 3, Willoughby 3, DeWald 2, Everett, Pickle.
Did not score: Gracie Shultz, Hannah Hafer, Breece Wilson, Ashley Rodriguez, Brooke Woll.
Midd-West (0-2) 31
Alyssa Heckman 3 0-3 6, Sara Walter 1 0-0 3, Chloe Sauers 10 3-6 22, Carmyn Markley 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 3-11 31.
3-point goals: Walter.
Did not score: McKennin Voss, Sage Phillips, Makenna Franquet.
Score by quarters
Danville;13;17;9;12 — 51
Midd-West;5;12;8;6 — 31
FRIDAY
Millville Tournament
Northeast Bradford 51, Danville 22
Danville (0-1) 22
Lucy Pickle 1 0-0 2, Grace Everett 1 0-0 2, Trinity Willoughby 2 1-1 5, Ella DeWald 3 2-2 9, Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 3, Hannah Hafer 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 3-5 22.
3-point goals: DeWald, Sauers, Willoughby.
Did not score: Savannah Dowd, Gracie Shultz.
Northeast Bradford (1-0) 51
Lani Thomas 2 0-0 4, Kate O’Connor 1 1-2 3, Kayleigh Thomas 1 0-0 2, Alena Beebe 5 0-2 12, Julia Brown 1 0-0 2, Emma Neuber 1 0-0 2, Maisie Neuber 9 2-5 22, Anna Towner 1 0-0 2, Becca Vandermark 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-9 51.
3-point goals: Beebe 2, M. Neuber 2.
Did not score: Kelsea Moore.
Score by quarters
Danville;9;0;7;6 — 22
NE Bradford;20;10;14;7 — 51