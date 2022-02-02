DANVILLE — When shots fall for the Danville boys basketball team, its defense feeds off it.
However, when the Ironmen can’t shoot, their defense seems to suffer.
Monday night in a must-win Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game with Mifflinburg, Danville got a grind-out defensive win on a night it didn’t shoot well.
Conner Kozick hit eight consecutive foul shots, including four in the final 49 seconds of regulation to give the Ironmen a late lead before Mifflinburg’s Lane Yoder sent the game into overtime with a foul shot of his own. Kozick hit four more with 14 seconds left in overtime to turn a one-point disadvantage into a three-point lead as the Ironmen rallied for a 64-62 win over the Wildcats at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
That was especially important as the Ironmen (11-5) were coming off a 61-50 loss to Shamokin on Saturday. Danville also fell to Williamsport, 68-41, on Monday.
On a night when they were 6-of-17 from 3-point range and had more field goals in overtime (two) than in the fourth quarter, the Ironmen forced 11 turnovers in the second half and overtime.
“I think it is the first game all year, we’ve won when we haven’t shot well. We’ve relied on our shooting all year, obviously,” Kozick said. “Not that we shot terribly, but when we went cold, we found other ways to score, like getting to the hoop and making foul shots.”
The victory allowed Danville to remain in the league race.
“It was a big win against a top team. We’re all fighting for that first-place spot,” Kozick said. “Especially coming off that loss to Shamokin (on Saturday night), we needed this win.”
Mifflinburg led 51-47 with 5:29 left in regulation, when the contest turned into a defensive struggle. A Cade Cush foul shot with 4:28 left cut the Wildcats’ lead to three and was the only point for either side for nearly three minutes. Ethan Bomgardner’s bucket with 2:58 left in the game stopped the slump for both teams and gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the final stanza at 55-50.
That’s when Danville’s defense took over, helped by Carson Persing. The junior guard picked up three of his five second-half steals on consecutive possessions, but the Ironmen converted only one when Kozick’s layup with 2:58 left cut the lead to 55-52.
“Our defense carried us, especially at the end,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “This is one of those games that we have to win if we are going to be around at the end of the league season, and be successful in the playoffs.”
Danville forced two more turnovers, but the Wildcats’ defense responded each time. Kozick converted two foul shots with 33.1 seconds left. Mifflinburg missed the front end of a one-and-one. Kozick was fouled again, and converted both foul shots once again, giving Danville a 56-55 lead.
The Wildcats turned over the ball with seven seconds left, but Danville missed the front end of a one-and-one with three seconds left. Yoder was fouled immediately on the rebound, and he made the first shot but missed the second after a Danville timeout with 2.2 seconds left. Zach Gordon’s three-quarter-court heave fell short at the buzzer.
The overtime saw both teams play better offense. Gordon hit a long jumper, but Cannon Griffith answered with a traditional three-point play to give Mifflinburg a 59-58 lead with 1:14 left.
Danville’s Mason Raup answered with 47 seconds left, hitting a 3-pointer to give the Ironmen a 59-57 advantage. Jarret Foster answered with a corner 3 with 22 seconds left off an inbounds play to give Mifflinburg a 60-59 lead.
Kozick was fouled with 14 seconds left in the game, and a Wildcats player was charged with a technical foul away from the play. The Ironmen senior knocked down all four foul shots to turn the 60-59 Mifflinburg lead into a 63-60 Danville advantage. Gordon was then fouled after the inbounds play, and he made 1-of-2 foul shots to ice the game.
Yoder hit a buzzer-beating putback for the final margin.
Kozick led four Danville players in double figures with 15 points, going 9-of-11 at the free-throw line. Persing finished with 13 points, Raup had 11, and Dameon White finished with 10.
Against the Indians, Raup (11) and Persing (9) combined for 20 points for Danville, which was outscored in each of the final three quarters.
Against Williamsport, the Millionaires started the second half on an 11-2 run to take control.
“When they get the zone pressure, they are chasing you down and it’s a little bit difficult,” Grozier said. “It’s not just the speed; it’s the length. We were in a trap and trying to throw out of it, and it was difficult.”
Hayden Winn led the Ironmen with 13 points against Williamsport in the Magic Dome.
“He’s a sophomore and in this environment, he did a really good job,” Grozier said of Winn. “He played extremely well in the first half. It’s tough. This is a tough situation.”
The Danville News correspondent Brett R. Crossley contributed to this report.