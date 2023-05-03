Lewisburg and Central Columbia, both unbeaten and winners of every District 4 boys tennis team title since 2016, are on a potential collision course to meet in the final next week with Danville lurking in Central's half of the bracket.
The Ironmen, sixth-seeded at 9-5, travel to Wellsboro today, to take on the 14-2 Hornets for a shot at the Blue Jays.
The Green Dragons (14-0) are the top seed in the tournament. Lewisburg will meet eighth-seeded Galeton — 4-0 winners over Towanda on Monday — in a quarterfinal match today.
Lewisburg is looking for its first title since beating the Blue Jays for back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Central has won the last three crowns — no tournament was held in 2020 — including a win over Lewisburg in 2019.
Led by returning District 4 singles champion Eddie Monaco, the Green Dragons have only dropped five matches all season. Only Williamsport in the season’s second match, won two from Lewisburg, which swept 10 matches 5-0.
The other quarterfinal in that half of the bracket has No. 5 Montoursville (12-5) at No. 4 Hughesville (14-3), also today.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Central Columbia (14-0), seeded second, meets seventh-seeded Jersey Shore (10-7).
Quarterfinal winners meet in the semifinals on May 9 with the title match scheduled for May 11.
The District 4 singles tournament begins on Saturday with the first three rounds at Williamsport High. The singles semifinals and finals are Monday.
Montoursville 3, Danville 2
Montoursville took two of the three singles games during a HAC-II match April 27, including a victory for Rain Snyder in three sets against Stefan Kupas 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Luke Friscia won the first singles game in three sets over James Kehrer 1-6, 6-2, 6-0.
The Warriors (12-5, 7-5) clinched the match in doubles action as Teli Bobatas and Brendan Shaffer edged out Rocco Richards and Nick Hand 7-5, 6-4. Luke Hilkert and Donovan Larson gave Danville their second match point in the second doubles game as they defeat Josh Wentzler and Cullen Pauling 6-3, 6-3.
Singles
Luke Friscia (D) def. James Kehrer 1-6, 6-2, 6-0; Wyatt Fry (M) def. Nicholas Petrick 6-0, 7-5; Rain Snyder (M) def. Stefan Kupas 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
Teli Bobatas & Brendan Shaffer (M) def. Rocco Richards & Nick Hand 7-5, 6-4; Luke Hilkert & Donovan Larson (D) def. Josh Wentzler & Cullen Pauling 6-3, 6-3.