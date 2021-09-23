Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis wanted to see one thing in last week’s game against Warrior Run.
“We just needed to be more physical as an offense,” Dennis said. The Blue Jays cooperated, rolling up 355 yards on the ground in a one-point win over the Defenders.
Tonight, Central Columbia gets another test up front as the Blue Jays visit Ironmen Stadium for a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchup with the Ironmen.
It’s a Danville squad coming off its first loss, a 26-21 setback on the road against Loyalsock.
“It’s a resilient group. We just didn’t play well enough to win,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We lost continuity on offense because of injuries.”
Most noteworthy, the Ironmen played much of the third quarter without junior quarterback Zach Gordon, who has thrown for 668 yards and 11 touchdowns this season with four interceptions.
Gordon returned to direct a touchdown drive that had the Ironmen within one score late in the fourth quarter, but Danville couldn’t get a defensive stop after not recovering the onside kick.
It’s a loss that left the Ironmen feeling as though they have something to prove. Danville scored 42, 62 and 51 points in its first three games, but the team didn’t generate a sustained drive against the Lancers.
“I think it’s a really important game for us. I think we are still trying to find an identity,” Brennan said. “We have a lot to prove to people, and to ourselves.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier in the second half of the season. Danville’s final five games are against Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Jersey Shore, Shamokin and Southern Columbia.
Brennan has been hoping the running game, behind an experienced offensive line, would be part of the team’s identity, and it had been until the Loyalsock game. Danville halfback Ty Stauffer was held to fewer than 100 yards for the first time this season, plus Loyalsock sacked Gordon three times.
The Blue Jays certainly took note of how Loyalsock attacked the Danville defense. Central Columbia will try the same tact — control the clock and attack the Ironmen downfield.
“They are going to run inside, then try to attack you outside with their downhill toss plays,” Brennan said. “They want to line up and be physical.”
It’s been a two-pronged running attack for the Blue Jays. Quarterback Greyson Shaud leads the team with 294 yards and a touchdown, while halfback Nathan Smith has 248 yards and three scores for the Blue Jays.
“We are talented,” Dennis said. “I’m not sure we believe it, yet. Once we do, we’re going to be dangerous team.”
The difference could be whether the Blue Jays can attack downfield the way Loyalsock quarterback Tyler Gee and his receivers, led by Rian Glunk, did last week.
Shaud and Lucas Welkom have split time at quarterback for Central. Welkom leads the team in passing yards, but neither has thrown for 100 yards in a game this season.
Brennan knows Danville can ill afford another slow start.
“We were very flat at the start (last week), and I hope we learned our lesson,” Brennan said.
“We are going to get (the Blue Jays’) best shot, regardless of the situation. We had a really tough game over there last year, but I think we’ll be ready to go at home.”