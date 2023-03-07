Danville’s basketball success seemed to depend on the lefty 3-point stroke of senior Carson Persing.
The most experienced of the Ironmen’s returning basketball players expected to rely on two new starters — junior Luke Huron, senior Cade Cush — along with sophomore Ethan Morrison off the bench would need the senior leadership along with the potent scoring.
However, Persing hasn’t equaled his junior scoring numbers — 16.2 points per game and an area-high 77 3-pointers — but he hasn’t had to because this is a different Danville team.
“I certainly don’t think I’ve shot poorly or anything,” Persing said after last week’s 48-38 win over Lewisburg in the District 4 Class 4A championship game. Persing is averaging 12.6 points game with 54 3-pointers this season, but it’s a different Ironmen team in 2023, shaking off an uncharacteristic poor season without a PIAA playoff appearance.
“I can do different things (to help the team). I can distribute the ball, and play defense. We don’t have to rely on one player.”
That’s been the hallmark of Danville’s success over the past decade under both Lenny Smith and Gary Grozier, and that’s something Danville’s developed over the season. Six Danville players average at least six points per game. Huron is the only other double-figure scorer at 10.4 points per game, while Hayden Winn averages nine points per game.
Both of those players came huge in the district playoffs with Huron scoring 29 in a win over Athens in the semifinals, while Winn had a game-high 17 points in the district championship victory — his first double figure scoring in six contests.
Cush (6.8), Morrison (6.4) and Dameon White (6.0) round out the top six scorers for Danville.
This month’s run to the district title erased a bitter taste from a season that ended in the district quarterfinals the season before to Mifflinburg, and forged a bond between this team, though it took a while for things to get started for the Ironmen.
“It was tough at the end of last year,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “It was real tough by the end.”
Persing and Cush were a big part of Danville’s run to the state quarterfinals on the gridiron, and the football season didn’t end until Thanksgiving weekend for the Ironmen.
“It started the summer. We played well in the summer, and held our own against some good competition. These guys can be really good,” Grozier said. “Then they had such a long football season, and no one begrudges them that. It was great for the community, but we didn’t get them until late. It’s hard; their tired; their legs are beat up.”
“The bounced back pretty well.”
The Ironmen start the season at 6-3, but two of those losses didn’t sit right. They gave up 79 points to a Berwick team that finished the year 4-19, and they scored just 23 points in a loss to Abington Heights two days after Christmas.
“The Abington Heights and Berwick games were the turning points. We were really questioning ourselves afterwards. We really got them to stay the course, and believe in the I couldn’t be happier with seniors and this younger guys for sticking with it,” Grozier said. We’ve molded together.”
Another big improvement this year has come on the defensive end. Danville has allowed just 46.9 points per game.
“We’ve been harping on defense in practice this whole year. We knew that was weakness from last year,” Winn said. “Our defense has really helped turn things around.”
Huron added, “We can all play good individual team defense, but we’ve really done a better job of total team defense this year. We’ve really developed good chemistry on defense.”