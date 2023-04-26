The Danville News
Danville’s girls lacrosse team bounced back from its second loss of the season with two lop-sided wins this week, including a 17-6 win over Trinity on Saturday.
Addison Reidle recorded 10 points to lead the Ironmen past the Shamrocks.
Reidle finished with eight goals and two assists.
Alivia Hosterman scored four goals to go along with an assist, while Lucy Pickle ended with two goals and five assists for the Ironmen.
Kaitlyn Gabel saved 10 shots.
In a 20-1 rout of Midd-West on Thursday, Addy Palm finished with five goals. The Ironmen scored 10 goals in each half.
Danville, now 9-2, travels to Selinsgrove tonight.