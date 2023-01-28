The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the final 9 1/2 minutes, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to their ninth straight victory over the New York Knicks, 122-115. Irving’s sixth straight game of 30 or more points gave him a new career high and the Nets a new NBA franchise record. He didn’t seem headed that way when he was only 4 for 14 with 11 points early in the fourth quarter. But he took over from there to make sure the Nets turned away every Knicks rally, including a deep 3-pointer with 50 seconds to play after New York was within five. The All-Star guard also had nine assists and six rebounds.
Rockets 117, Pistons 114
DETROIT — Kenyon Martin Jr. had a four-point possession with 31 seconds left to help Houston beat Detroit in a matchup of the NBA’s worst teams.
Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 24 points. Martin had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Tari Eason added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Alec Burks had 21 points for the Pistons. They have lost five of six.
Bulls 128, Magic 109
ORLANDO, Fla. — DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 32 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds and Chicago beat Orlando.
Mo Wagner led the Magic with 27 points, combining with Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs to lead a furious second-half rally that cut a 25-point deficit to six.
Clippers 120, Hawks 113
ATLANTA — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Clippers won their fifth straight.
Trae Young had 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks, who whittled a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 with 2:09 remaining but couldn’t get any closer after George buried a baseline jumper and Nicolas Batum hit a right corner 3 with 49.3 seconds to go.
George knocked down two free throws at the 17.6-second mark to put the game out of reach.
Timberwolves 117, Kings 110
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards had 16 of his 34 points in the pivotal third quarter, D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and the Timberwolves held.
Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota which has won five of six and took the first of two straight meetings between the teams at Target Center.
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento, which has lost three of four after a six-game winning streak earlier in January. De’Aaron Fox had 21 of his 29 points in the fourth.
Suns 128, Spurs 118, OT
SAN ANTONIO — Chris Paul scored 31 points, Mikal Bridges had 25 and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an overtime victory over the Spurs on Saturday night.
San Antonio never led and trailed by 13 early in the fourth quarter, but forced overtime with an 18-7 run in the final four minutes of regulation.
Bridges had eight points in overtime. Keldon Johnson had 34 points and Jeremy Sochan added a season-high 30 points for the Spurs.
Wizards 113, Pelicans 103
NEW ORLEANS — Daniel Gafford had a season-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Wizards beat the reeling Pelicans for their fifth straight victory.
Bradley Beal scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Washington. CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Pelicans, who’ve lost seven straight. Brandon Ingram, playing in his second game since missing 29 straight with a left large toe injury, scored 22 points on 8-of-22 shooting.
New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas was ejected in the second quarter after his elbow struck Taj Gibson in the head as the Pelicans center made a move toward the basket.